From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
From the Publisher: High Point University providing free web access this week
From the publisher

From the Publisher: High Point University providing free web access this week

Terry Coomes

Terry Coomes, Publisher

 photo by ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Cabarrus County, we are excited to announce that during the week of Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website at independenttribune.com. This program is presented in partnership with High Point University and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

“High Point University is happy to provide local communities with access to important news and information,” says HPU President Nido R. Qubein. “This is another example of HPU’s commitment to serving our community.”

Since our inception, the Independent Tribune has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them. With a great partner like High Point University, we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.

We have seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at independenttribune.com. When you log on, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.

Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all that the Independent Tribune has to offer. Thank you to High Point University for their partnership in making this possible. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season, and a wonderful and joyous end to 2021.

Happy Holidays

Terry Coomes

Publisher

