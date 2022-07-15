Frye's Roller Rink sees boom in skating interest, speed team heads to nationals

CONCORD — Those people you see zipping around Frye's Roller Rink, they're headed to nationals

The Piedmont Speed Club is made up of members from Concord, Greensboro and Rock Hill, South Carolina. This year there are about 40 members from the team competing in the 2022 Indoor National Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska from July 17-24. And members spans across all ages. The youngest member competing is just 3 years old, and the oldest is 64.

Home base for all team members is Frye's Roller Rink in Concord.

Sherry Carawan's family has owned Frye's since the first building went up off Poplar Tent Road in 1949. And Carawan said the club's history with speed skating is almost just as long.

"There has been competitive skating at Frye's since the fifties," Carawan said. "The formation of Piedmont, with several rinks coming together, happened about 10 years ago. We've had skaters that were on the world team and many national champions. We have been very successful. We have some great coaching and some great kids and members."

That success has been consistent. Year after year, Piedmont has ranked in the top 10 in the nation for inline speed skating. And in quad speed skating, it rank's number one in the country.

Even the way new members join the team has been consistent. It's all about watching people go fast.

"What happens is a child becomes interested, and then a parent starts to see what they're kid can do. Maybe the parent skated for fun when they were a child, and now they want to participate. Then you have the whole family skating. It's something many people can do, especially the quad skates. It is all ages. It is a family-type sport," she said.

For Hayden Fitch, 14, his start in the sport sparked on a regular family outing to the roller rink.

Keith Fitch, Hayden's dad, said the interest was immediate.

"He saw a kid out there going fast on inline skates. He asked one of the employees about how he could learn to go that fast," Fitch said. "He was nine, just about to turn 10 years old."

The employee happened to be an assistant coach for the Piedmont Speed Club. Hayden watched one practice, and he was hooked. Four years later, he has several national championships to his name. His first year skating, he won a boys relay skating competition at nationals.

Fitch and his family live just a quarter of a mile from Frye's but never knew about the speed skating team until Hayden asked.

"I didn't know they did all of this," Fitch said, "and I grew up going to Frye's, myself."

This year Hayden is once again competing in relay races and an individual category. Over the years, Fitch said the sport has helped shape Hayden's work ethic.

"I have seen this give him a drive to get better. He knows what it takes to be a team member and to work together. He has seen what it takes to be a champion, that you have to put the work in. It has given him a lot of self confidence," Fitch said.

And, yes, there is a lot of work.

Carawan said team members meet at Frye's at least three times a week for practices, before going to their home rinks for an additional two practices. When weather allows, skaters also practice outdoors, for when outdoor competitions begin in September.

While Carawan's family owns the rink, they are no strangers to competition skating either. She and her siblings competed at a national level in speed and artistic skating as kids.

Once out of college, Carawan began teaching a beginners skate class — the same skate class she teaches at Frye's today. She is a Society of Roller Skating Teachers of America certified trainer.

Her class is often a stepping stone for people who ultimately end up in the beginners speed skating class and later join the team.

"Teaching the beginners, I'll often see a kid that just wants to go wide open," she said. "And I'll say, 'If you like to go really fast, we have a speed team.'"

But she doesn't just teach kids. She also teaches an adult class.

"The oldest in my beginner's class is 80 years old. And he is fantastic," she said.

But recently, Carawan has seen a boom in people interested in skating.

"Shuffle skating is extremely popular right now," she said.

The rink holds an adult skate night, where that is a popular activity.

Shuffle skating, a sort of dance-skating hybrid, has become a big social media trend, especially on TikTok. The online trend took off right about the time places started to shut down due to Covid. And the interest hasn't stopped since.

Carawan said the family's roller rinks saw a similar trend.

"All of the family's rinks were closed for 8 months due to Covid. It seemed like people were wanting to do something," she said. "When we first announced that we would reopen, people were lined up at the doors. It has just exploded since we reopened."

And those TikTok videos pop up at her beginners classes.

"A lot of the adults in the beginner's class will show me something on TikTok and say, 'I want to do this.' But most of the time I have to say, well let's learn to skate first. Then we'll get you there."

With the added interest in skating, there has also been a corelated increase in people interested in competing.

"The team has definitely benefited," she said.

The Piedmont Speed Club is competing from July 17 through 24 at the 2022 Indoor National Championships put on by USA Roller Sports.

For those interested in the team, visit its website at http://www.fryes4fun.com/Fryes/SpeedTeam.htm.

For those interested in learning to skate, visit http://www.fryes4fun.com/Fryes/index.htm.