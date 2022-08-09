Funkytown Sketch Club makes a colorful splash

Last Saturday, as kids cooled off in downtown Concord’s Rotary Square Splashpad, a small group of artists gathered nearby, surrounding the blue sculpture called Genesis, with heaps of colored chalk, pencils and paper in their hands and at their feet. Within an hour, Rotary Square no longer had just one Genesis; it had seven.

Saturday at Rotary Square was the first meeting of the Fulltime Funkytown Sketch Club, a new opportunity for artists of all ages and artistic levels to meet up and sketch a subject together.

A brainchild of Concord native and illustrator Sophia Olson, the Fulltime Funkytown Sketch Club plans to meet twice a month at locations through Cabarrus County. It’s free to participate, and art supplies are provided.

Olson, who has a heart for community-centered art, launched the club in collaboration with Fulltime Funkytown, a local non-profit organization with a mission to build and strengthen art culture throughout Cabarrus County.

You can follow @sophies_artstudio or @fulltime.funkytown on Instagram to learn the next date and location, or just let chance play out. “If you and your kids stumble upon it, join in,” said Olson.

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week (August 10 – 14)

Exhibition: From the Underground – now through October 15; From the Underground brings six artists to our front door whose works influence viewers to think differently and experience life differently. They have been here around us this entire time toiling away at their works and exhibiting them across Charlotte and her bubbling underground art scene. From photography to charcoal portraits to installation, come and see artists that represent the next generation of North Carolina's makers and creators. Curated by Carla Aaron-Lopez. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org

Play-Doh Lab – Cabarrus County Public Library, Midland - Tuesday, Aug. 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Are you ready to squish, knead, and create new things? Join us for Play-Doh Lab – all you need to bring is your imagination. We provide the supplies – you provide the fun! Recommended for ages 4-12; cost is free. 4297 C Hwy 24/27 East, Midland. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/play-doh-lab-mid-14/.

Curator’s Talk: Thursday, Aug. 11, 11 a.m. Take of tour of From the Underground exhibition with its curator, Carla Aaron-Lopez. Free and open to the public. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org

Thursday on Main: Band of Oz – Thursday, Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July & August this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Rockin’ The Burg – The Molly Ringwalds “80s Variety” - Saturday, Aug. 13, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/847534896642814/.

Alice’s Adult Tea Party – Alice in Wonderland Cosplay Event – Saturday, Aug. 13, 7:30-10 p.m. Follow the White Rabbit and join us for a merry evening of fun, food, and friends and escape to Wonderland. Meet some of the cast members, compete in the costume/cosplay contest at 8:30 pm and have a "mad" night out. The winner of the costume contest will win two tickets to Alice in Wonderland at Old Courthouse Theatre. Tickets are $20 and include one drink ticket and hors d'oeuvres. Tickets are available at octconcord.com or at the door during the event. This is a fundraiser for the theatre - Cabarrus County's only community theatre. Cabarrus Brewing Company, Mezzanine Area, 329 McGill Avenue NW, Concord.

Doodle Blooms, Watercolor on Fabric with the Cabarrus Art Guild – Sunday, Aug. 14, 2 p.m. Join us for a free demo at the guild. Susan will demonstrate color and watercolor on fabric, using wax pastels and textile medium or inktense pencils, she’ll create flowers made from watercolor and other mediums on fabric. Embellishing & embroidery techniques will be discussed. Registration not required; cost is free. Clearwater Arts Center and Studios, 223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord (enter at glass doors facing Kerr Street).

Next Week (August 15 –21)

Art on the Go – Tuesday, Aug. 16, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Introducing Art on the Go, our new traveling arts activity series! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. See you at the Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. Register at https://bit.ly/3yTkBOo.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council - Wednesday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, From the Underground. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

“Alice in Wonderland” at Old Courthouse Theatre – August 18-20 & 26-27, 7:30 p.m. and August 21 & 28, 2:30 p.m. Alice in Wonderland is OCT's 47th season opener. From Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass. Originally produced and later revived on Broadway, this is the most successful dramatic version of Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass: a journey into a world of complete illusion. OCT will be collecting new and gently used children's books for our community outreach for this production. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime. Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord.

Sunday Music Series – Phillip Howe – Sunday, Aug. 21, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Upcoming

Volunteer Opportunity Fair at the Cabarrus Arts Council – Saturday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. From music shows to gallery exhibitions, festivals to school programs, the Arts Council has something for any interested volunteer. Drop in for our Volunteer Opportunity Fair to learn more about Arts Council programs, share your volunteer interests, and hear from tenured volunteers and staff all while enjoying a sweet treat with us. We are so excited to serve alongside YOU, the real changemakers in our community! Email neha@cabarrusartscouncil.org to let us know you’re coming! Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Concord.

Sunday Music Series – Phillip Howe – Sunday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Thursday on Main: The ToneZ – Thursday, Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July, August & September this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Rockin’ The Burg – Departure “Journey Tribute” - Saturday, Sept. 10, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/653454332577699.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1-2:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, From the Underground. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

4th Annual Harrisburg Multicultural Festival – Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Harrisburg Multicultural Festival provides our diverse communities a platform and the opportunity to CONNECT with each other, to SHARE their rich traditions, cultures and values through music, dance, art, food and traditional games so we can EMBRACE our similarities and differences. Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information, visit https://m.facebook.com/events/325600449618727?_rdr.

Zoe and Cloyd – Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. Hailing from opposite ends of the Appalachian Mountains, Zoe & Cloyd is renowned fiddler and vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein and award-winning songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and vocalist John Cloyd Miller. This performance is part of the Davis Theatre’s NC Roots series, a three-show ticket package on sale now: https://bit.ly/3RKPCLN; Single show tickets for Zoe and Cloyd go on sale now: https://bit.ly/3OlyYzg Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S. downtown Concord.

Sunday Music Series – The Trailblazers – Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Sunday Music Series – Joseph Michael Mahfoud – Sunday, Oct. 2, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 1-2:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, From the Underground. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Rockin’ The Burg – Band of Oz “Beach Variety” - Saturday, Oct. 8, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/305400671691511.

Sunday Music Series – Carolina Gator Gumbo – Sunday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1-2:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, Clay. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1-2:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, Clay. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival – Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-5 p.m. The 2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival is the perfect holiday experience. Free pictures with santa claus, free toy giveaway for the kids, free gift wrapping, christmas coloring & word search, ornament decoration and more! Recommended for all ages; admission is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 NC49, Concord. For more information, see https://www.cabarrusarena.com/events/2022/north-carolina-christmas-festival. Direct any questions to Michael Calloway, info@createamazingllc.com.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).