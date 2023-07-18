CONCORD — Tim Furr, a long-serving member of the Cabarrus County Board of Education, has informed the board members of his resignation, effective immediately, to pursue other career opportunities, according to a news release from Cabarrus County Schools.

The Independent Tribune has learned that Furr could be leaving the school board for the vacant seat on the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners.

Furr is the second Cabarrus official to resign this summer. Cabarrus County Commissioner Barbara Strang resigned to become a magistrate judge in Mecklenburg County.

Cabarrus County Commissioners could not decide on a replacement to appoint in the required 20 days, so now that decision rests with Cabarrus Clerk of Superior Court Bill Baggs.

Baggs was unavailable Tuesday afternoon.

Furr, a graduate of Central Cabarrus High School, completed nearly 10 years of service to the Cabarrus school board over three terms. His current term expires in November of 2024.

Filling the school position

The Cabarrus County Board of Education is seeking candidates to fill Furr’s term on the board.

To be considered to fill the vacancy, prospective candidates should submit a resume by 4 p.m. Monday, July 24. All resume materials must be electronic and emailed to boardclerk@cabarrus.k12.nc.us.

Finalists for the vacancy will be notified via email and invited to speak for three minutes at the Monday, Aug. 7, board work session.