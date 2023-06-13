JACKSONVILLE, AL – Miguel G. Garcia of Kannapolis graduated from Jacksonville State University on April 29 with a degree in Emergency Management.

More than 900 students received undergraduate and graduate degrees as part of the university’s spring commencement ceremony at JSU Stadium.

Nancy Grace, famed victims’ rights advocate and television legal analyst, was awarded an honorary doctorate and served as keynote speaker. The ceremony is archived on YouTube and the digital commencement program is available online.