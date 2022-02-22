GATE Pregnancy center receives ultrasound, $10,000 donation

CONCORD — GATE Pregnancy Center received a new ultrasound machine at its Concord location.

The ultrasound was donated by Psalm 139 to the pregnancy center. Psalm 139 also donated $10,000 to help train medical staff.

The pregnancy center had been closed during COVID, but it was been busy. The center has recently moved into the former S&D retail store located at 280 Concord Parkway S. Suite 119. The pregnancy center renovated the space in 2021. The move gave the center more space and a location for the ultrasound.

The Concord location is currently open Mondays 10 a.m. –6 p.m. and Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Donna Oliver, Development Associate for GATE Pregnancy Resource Center, said the Concord location recently went medical in 2021, which includes offering an ultrasound. The Harrisburg location has offered ultrasounds for a while.

The center now offers:

Ultrasounds

Pregnancy tests

Prenatal vitamins

WIC referrals

Medicaid referrals

Adoption referrals

Parental education programs

Dad's program