GATE Pregnancy center receives ultrasound, $10,000 donation
GATE Pregnancy center receives ultrasound, $10,000 donation

GATE Pregnancy Resource Center

The GATE Pregnancy Resource Center went medical in 2021 and Psalm 139 donated an ultrasound to help with that path. 

 Victoria Young, Independent Tribune

CONCORD  GATE Pregnancy Center received a new ultrasound machine at its Concord location.

The ultrasound was donated by Psalm 139 to the pregnancy center. Psalm 139 also donated $10,000 to help train medical staff.

The pregnancy center had been closed during COVID, but it was been busy. The center has recently moved into the former S&D retail store located at 280 Concord Parkway S. Suite 119. The pregnancy center renovated the space in 2021. The move gave the center more space and a location for the ultrasound.

GATE Pregnancy Resource Center

The GATE Pregnancy Resource Center has moved its Concord location to 280 Concord Parkway S. Suite 119.

The Concord location is currently open Mondays 10 a.m. –6 p.m. and Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Donna Oliver, Development Associate for GATE Pregnancy Resource Center, said the Concord location recently went medical in 2021, which includes offering an ultrasound. The Harrisburg location has offered ultrasounds for a while. 

The center now offers: 

  • Ultrasounds
  • Pregnancy tests
  • Prenatal vitamins 
  • WIC referrals 
  • Medicaid referrals
  • Adoption referrals 
  • Parental education programs
  • Dad's program

Oliver said the center operates as an alternative to abortion. 

GATE Pregnancy Resource Center first opened its doors November 2006 in Harrisburg. It later expanded to its Concord location in 2017. The Concord location later became part of the Cabarrus Dream Center. While the center has moved to Suite 119, it is still part of the Dream Center. 

The center also has its boutique where parents can shop for items for their children like clothing, bottles, baby baths, bassinets, toys, blankets, shampoo, diapers, formula. Items for the boutique come from community donations. For those interested in donating items, call the center to set up a drop off time, or bring items all day Wednesdays. 

