Gem Theatre Celebrates 85th Birthday, makes National Register of Historic Places

KANNAPOLIS, NC – The City of Kannapolis and the management of the Gem Theatre held a celebration Tuesday to celebrate the Gem’s 85th birthday and the selection of the theatre to the National Register of Historic Places.

During a brief ceremony Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant spoke of the importance of the theatre in the Kannapolis community. “The theatre has been a touchstone for the City for 85 years. It's where people go for their first dates, first kiss, people have gotten engaged and married here. It is simply a key part of the fabric of our community. Its prominent marquee is iconic and impactful, and the City Council knew the investment to restore it had to be a top priority. We are so pleased that it has been named to the National Register of Historic Places.”

Steve Morris, who owns and manages the operations of the theatre commented, “I am happy to have this partnership with the City. We are working together to ensure there will be another 85 years of the Gem Theatre in Kannapolis. We are looking forward to what the future holds for this historic building.”