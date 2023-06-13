KANNAPOLIS - School is out and Summer is here! It’s time to enjoy $2 Summer Matinees at the Gem Theatre in Kannapolis. Enjoy an affordable, family-friendly movie every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. between June 13 and August 8.
Gem Theatre Summer Matinee Schedule
June 13 - DC League of Super Pets
June 20 - The Emoji Movie
June 27 - Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
July 5 - Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (note this is a Wednesday)
July 11 - The Angry Birds Movie
July 18 - Space Jam: A New Legacy
July 25 - Paw Patrol
August 1 - Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
Tickets may be purchased online and group sales are available at Gem Theatre, The Showplace of Kannapolis, North Carolina (gem-theatre.com)