Gerry Dionne - Musician, writer, cook and family man

He could have been known as Concord’s “Renassiance Man” but most people simply knew him as Gerry.
It seemed there were few things that Gerry Dionne wasn’t good at: a talented writer, musician, cook and family man, Gerry was made an impression on everyone he met.
Concord has lost a special person. Gerard Joseph Dionne passed Dec. 4 at the family’s Harkers Island cottage. He had battled many illnesses but in the end his kidneys failed.
Born April 29, 1947 in New Hampshire, Dionne grew up in his parents’ restaurant which instilled his love of fine food. Gerry was a wonderful cook and made sure his children experienced an array of taste and an appreciation of good food…really good food like his seafood bouillabaisse, veal stew and chicken brassica.
He delighted in cooking his standing rib roast for our Christmas dinners and vichyssoise and braised lamb shanks at Easter. Gerry read cookbooks as much as he read his novels. He took notes and underlined specific ingredients because he wanted to ensure his children, JR and Anna, would know the important nuances of the recipe for future guidance. Gerry also made sure their home and nightly dinners were filled with candlelight, wine, music and wonderful food but most of all love, according to his wife Quin Troxler Dionne, a talented artist and musician herself.
Gerry also loved music. His career as a professional musician started after he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Comparative English Literature from Belmont Abby in the late 1960s with the Charlotte band “The Tempest”. He was a percussionist and bass player. He then met his good friend and singing partner Dick Lewis and formed the duo The Sandalwood Candle.
They were discovered by Loonis McGlohon and Arthur Smith which led to studio work and singing TV commercial jingles on WSOC-AM radio. He went on to sing with the Arthur Smith Show and the Tommy Faile Show. Gerry played with many well-known country artists like Hank Williams Jr, Pat Boone and Crystal Gayle and became friends with George Hamilton the IV while performing as one of the Arthur Smiths Crackerjacks in the ‘70s. Throughout the ‘70s and early ‘80s Gerry worked as a singer and guitarist and studio musician. He also was a salesman at McFayden Music in Charlotte.
In 1984 he married his wife Quin. They were married for 37 years. The following year, Gerry started his sales career. He worked as a sales rep for Lemmond and Associates in PoP advertising, and then in the drug testing service industry for National Truckers Association and in his final sales gig for National Diagnostic.
Gerry loved to read and write and after his retirement in sales, he began writing for a weekly column for the Independent Tribune. He also spent his time creating and building model train dioramas. His attention to detail and historical accuracy was phenomenal. He took pride in his magical town of Bellwether.
Gerry was most proud of his children, JR, Anna and Sean and was thrilled when his grandchildren Liam and Rachel were born.
“When this is all over, and they ask me what I liked best, I’ll tell them, ‘I liked the love,’” Gerry said when asked by Maggie Rice on Nov. 25.
And they knew that as did friends and those around Gerry.
“I’m beyond sad and miss my soul mate. I was very lucky to have a man that loved me so much,” Quin said.
Gerry is survived by his wife Quin, sons JR and Sean (wife Linda), daughter Anna (husband Josh), brothers Roger (wife Sally), Denny (wife Mary), grandchildren Liam and Rachel, brother in laws Kent (wife Patti), Andy, and Matt (wife Martha).
A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Old Courthouse Theatre on Spring Street. Special music will start at 4:15 and the service will be streamed on Facebook Live.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis NC 28081