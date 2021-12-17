Gerry Dionne - Musician, writer, cook and family man

Gerry also loved music. His career as a professional musician started after he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Comparative English Literature from Belmont Abby in the late 1960s with the Charlotte band “The Tempest”. He was a percussionist and bass player. He then met his good friend and singing partner Dick Lewis and formed the duo The Sandalwood Candle.

They were discovered by Loonis McGlohon and Arthur Smith which led to studio work and singing TV commercial jingles on WSOC-AM radio. He went on to sing with the Arthur Smith Show and the Tommy Faile Show. Gerry played with many well-known country artists like Hank Williams Jr, Pat Boone and Crystal Gayle and became friends with George Hamilton the IV while performing as one of the Arthur Smiths Crackerjacks in the ‘70s. Throughout the ‘70s and early ‘80s Gerry worked as a singer and guitarist and studio musician. He also was a salesman at McFayden Music in Charlotte.

In 1984 he married his wife Quin. They were married for 37 years. The following year, Gerry started his sales career. He worked as a sales rep for Lemmond and Associates in PoP advertising, and then in the drug testing service industry for National Truckers Association and in his final sales gig for National Diagnostic.