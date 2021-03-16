Gibson Mill focuses on community, sustainability with its awaited market

CONCORD — Last week, Gibson Mill announced its first five tenants for the Gibson Mill Market and the food hall expected to open this fall.

Thomas Moore, Gibson Mill business development director, said the idea for the market was announced two years ago and he had hoped the market would open in 2020.

Gibson Mill — part of the historic Cannon Mills Company Plant #6 — is one of the largest adaptive reuse projects with over 656, 000 square feet on 48 acres.

The space, which was housed the Gibson Manufacturing Company, established in 1899, is focused on environmentally conscious sustainably. That goal was the foundation for the Gibson Mill Market.

"This is something that came about with the owners of Gibson Mill and one of the tenants here," Moore said in a phone call with the Independent Tribune. "There was a need for food options for people on sight. It morphed into this idea that we have this really unique building where we could feature many food options."