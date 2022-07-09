 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girl in critical condition after a shooting at apartments in Concord

Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office
Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office

CABARRUS COUNTY — A girl was shot after shots were fired into her home in the early morning hours Friday. 

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the shooting that occurred around 2:50 a.m. Friday, July 8.

A call was received by the sheriff's Office communications center reporting that a shooting occurred at the Patriots Place apartments off of Zion Church Road in Concord. 

Once patrol units arrived, officers discovered that a juvenile female was struck by a bullet when an unknown shooter or shooters fired into her apartment. 

She was taken to the hospital. As of Friday evening, the girl's condition was critical. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any additional information, contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at 704-920-3000 or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93CRIME.

