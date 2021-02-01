Girl Scout fills over 100 handbags with essential items for CVAN

A Concord Girl Scout donated 102 handbags full of personal hygiene products to the CVAN shelter.

Chloë Anne Cline, 14, created the Handbags for Hope project to earn her Girl Scout Silver Award. To earn the award, Girl Scout cadets pick a community topic or issue they care about to create their project. Cline chose CVAN and their work with domestic violence survivors.

Cline chose to collect donate handbags and fill them with personal hygiene products like toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, fingernail clippers and files, hair bands, and other essentials. She tied a blessing card with an encouraging verse to each bag.

Her goal was 50 handbags, she collect 102.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her motto for the project was, “No woman leaves home without her handbag, unless she is in trouble.”

In June 2020, Cline sent out fliers and worked through social media to spread the word about her project. To keep social distance, she and her mother drove to donors’ houses picking up handbags left on driveways. She also put up two collection boxes at Barks and Bubbles and a local bank.