Girl Scout fills over 100 handbags with hygiene products fro CVAN
Chloe Anne Cline

Girl Scout Chloë Anne Cline (pictured) collected over 100 handbags for the CVAN shelter as part of her Handbags for Hope project. She filled them with personal hygiene products, choosing items like fingernail clippers and hairbands. 

Pictured: Chloë Anne Cline, 14, is sitting with some of the collected handbags and hygiene products for her Handbags for Hope project. 

 Submitted image

A Concord Girl Scout donated 102 handbags full of personal hygiene products to the CVAN shelter.

Chloë Anne Cline, 14, created the Handbags for Hope project to earn her Girl Scout Silver Award. To earn the award, Girl Scout cadets pick a community topic or issue they care about to create their project. Cline chose CVAN and their work with domestic violence survivors.

Cline chose to collect donate handbags and fill them with personal hygiene products like toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, fingernail clippers and files, hair bands, and other essentials. She tied a blessing card with an encouraging verse to each bag.

Her goal was 50 handbags, she collect 102.

Her motto for the project was, “No woman leaves home without her handbag, unless she is in trouble.”

In June 2020, Cline sent out fliers and worked through social media to spread the word about her project. To keep social distance, she and her mother drove to donors’ houses picking up handbags left on driveways. She also put up two collection boxes at Barks and Bubbles and a local bank.

Most donors also gave new products but some simply donated money. In total, Cline raised $250. About $225 of the money was used to purchase more essential items. The remaining $25 was donated to CVAN.

Cline finished the handbag and hygiene product collection in August and donated the bags. She received the Silver Award in November.

Cline is a member of Girl Scout Troop 760 at Cold Springs United Methodist Church in Concord.

