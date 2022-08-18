 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Give blood or platelets for chance at year’s supply of gas

  Updated
Red Cross Blood Drives

CHARLOTTE — Did you know about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood? But, only about 3% does. By making an appointment to help save lives with the American Red Cross in August, donors can pump up the blood supply and keep it from falling to shortage levels. Platelet donors are especially needed now.

As a thank-you, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood (or platelets) in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.* Donors can schedule an appointment to give using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Concord:

Aug. 23 - Rocky River Presbyterian Church, 7940 Rocky River Road. 2 - 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 - Sea Life Charlotte-Concord Aquarium, 8111 Concord Mills Blvd., Suite 8461. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

