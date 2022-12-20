Give the gift of music this holiday season with BOGO tickets

Need a gift that checks all of the boxes? Try an evening at the Davis Theatre. From now through January 16, we're offering a buy one, get one free deal on any of our four remaining shows. Buy a ticket to see Damn Tall Buildings in March and receive a ticket to that show for free. Buy one to hear the Tray Wellington Band in February and get one free. The same goes for The Steel Wheels in April ad Alex Cuba in May.

It's a gift that's easy on the wallet, but it checks another important box too. The pandemic has left many of us craving experiences together with the people we like best. If you're interested in creating happy memories, live music in the Davis Theatre delivers. Our intimate 230-seat theatre creates a community experience between the performers and the audience that makes the entire evening special.

Purchase your BOGO tickets online at https://bit.ly/Davis22-23 or stop into the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South in downtown Concord. Hours this week: Tuesday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

This Week (Dec. 21-25)

City of Kannapolis Celebration of Lights – Now through Friday, Dec. 30, 6-10 p.m. Enjoy all the beautiful lights and displays in celebration of the holidays. Bring your wish list for your visit with Santa – you are welcome to take your photo with him at no charge. Other activities include making a holiday craft, enjoying smore’s around the fire pit and much more. Local craft and artisans will be on hand on the weekends so come prepared to do your Christmas shopping. Food trucks will have food and drinks for sale. Free admission; Recommended for families; Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit https://kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2558/mctl/EventDetails.

Holiday Cookie Decorating – Cabarrus County Library, Mount Pleasant - Thursday, Dec. 22, 5-6 p.m. Come indulge with us as we decorate gingerbread cookies for the upcoming Holiday; expect lots of icing, sprinkles, apple cider and holiday cheer! Cost is free; Recommended for families; Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 8556 Cook Street, Mt. Pleasant. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/holiday-cookie-decorating/.

Craft a Last Minute Gift: Beeswax Candles – Cabarrus County Library, Concord - Thursday, Dec. 22, 6-7 p.m. Come craft a last minute gift for a friend or loved one--or yourself! This week we will be making beeswax candles and decorating a holder for them! Materials, instruction, and gift wrap will be provided. Supplies are limited; registration is required. Concord Public Library Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. To register, visit: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/craft-a-last-minute-gift-beeswax-candles/

Next Week (Dec. 26 – Jan. 1)

155th Annual International Exhibition of the American Watercolor Society – Tuesday, Dec. 27 – Friday, Dec. 30, noon-4 p.m. This amazing exhibition of 40 paintings by nationally and internationally known watercolor artists is not to be missed! Mooresville Arts Gallery, 103 West Center Avenue, Mooresville. For more information, visit mooresvillearts.org.

STEAM Explorers Week-Long Challenge – Cabarrus County Library, Concord - Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Friday, Dec. 30, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Stop by and engage with our four STEAM-based challenges all week long! You’ll find these activities upstairs in the Children’s Room. Cost is free; Recommended for families; For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/steam-explorers-week-long-challenge-con-3/.

Paper Chain Snowman – Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis – Friday, Dec. 30, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate winter by building your own paper-chain snowman. Cost is free; Recommended for families. For more information visit, https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/paper-chain-snowman-kan/.

Upcoming

Art Lab - Wednesday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival – Saturday, Feb. 4, 1 – 5 p.m. The 2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival themed "Remember the past, Celebrate the present, & Shape the future" will feature 100 black owned companies. Crafts, culture, art, games, performances, information and more is some of what attendees can expect. Cost is free; Recommended for families; Cabarrus Arena & Events Center 4751 NC-49, Concord. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/concord/2023-nc-black-heritage-festival/10000464743730007.

Tray Wellington Band - Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m. Tray Wellington Band is a high energy acoustic Newgrass group led by banjo virtuoso and two-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award winner Tray Wellington. This group pushes the boundaries of bluegrass music by incorporating bossa nova, jazz, and blues elements to create a unique, new exciting sound that simultaneously pays tribute to their bluegrass heroes before them. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE Special now through January 16; Tickets: $27/PAIR; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/tray-wellington-band.

Art Lab - Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, Feb. 25, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Damn Tall Buildings - Friday, March 10, 8 p.m. Damn Tall Buildings is a tight, harmonizing, swinging trio that specializes in bluegrass but also expertly ventures through jazz, ragtime, country swing, and contemporary singer-songwriter styles. Most of all, they are FUN – it is just clear as can be that they are having a blast on stage and enjoying taking the audience along for the ride. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE Special now through January 16; Tickets: $35/PAIR; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/damn-tall-buildings.

Art Lab - Wednesday, March 15, 10 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company; presented by the Cabarrus Arts Council and the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, April 19, 10 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

The Steel Wheels - Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m. The Steel Wheels have enthralled audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music. Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, this dynamic band marries old-time musical traditions with their own innovative sound. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE Special now through January 16; Tickets: $37.50/PAIR; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-steel-wheels.

Alex Cuba - Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. Winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album, Alex Cuba is a singer-songwriter who is not tied to tradition. His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs relinquish conventional stereotypes that exemplify much of the Latin music landscape. .Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE Special now through January 16; Tickets: $37.50/PAIR; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/alex-cuba.

Art Lab - Wednesday, May 31, 10 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, June 10, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company; presented by the Cabarrus Arts Council and the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, June 28, 1 - 2:30 p.m. and 4 - 5:30 p.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.