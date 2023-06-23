Gold Rush District recently celebrated its annual leadership awards banquet, held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kannapolis.

There were more than 70 guests and the Master of Ceremonies was Jeff Parker, District Commissioner.

The program included the following: the Invocation led by Jerry Helms; Key Note Speaker Kannapolis City Council Member Ryan Dayvault; and A History of Gold Rush District’s First Eagle Scouts Presentation by Eagle Scout Henry Fairley IV.

The event was sponsored and made possible by the following:

John Welch and Reliable Fencing; Donald Clement III and Salisbury Motor Company; Platinum Eagle: Gordon Hurley and The Holmes Investment Company; and Hap Roberts and Statewide Title, Inc.

The Special Centennial Plaques were made by Tammy Peeler and the Plaque Patches were provided by Richard Shields, of The Carolina Trader. The wonderful meal was catered by Debbie Suggs Catering.

The opening flag ceremony was performed by the following Scouts from Troop 443: Lucas Douthit, Joshua Douthit, Landon Ryerson Samuel Lisenby.

Special Eagle Scout Recognitions were provided by: Sons of American Revolution — Salisbury Chapter Garrett Frick and Salisbury Elks Lodge #699.

The Scouts gave a special thanks to the host Trinity United Methodist Church.

2022 Eagles Scouts honored

The following 2022 Eagle Scouts were honored:

Troop 5: Collin Ray Cook, Joshua David Kluttz, Jacob Whitaker Moose, Zach Nesbit Jordan, Randal Gene Troutman

Troop 33: Grayson Jay Burgess

Troop 34: Jonah David McKenzie

Troop 38: Nathan Frank Bruzzese, Aryaman Deepesh Kumar, Aashrai Rorik Patel, Brooks Thomas Russell, Adam Renner Spaugh

Troop 48: Casey Aaron Crager, Jonathan Karickal, Jonathan Michael Leadingham , Anthony Gerald Tarulli, Jackson Paul Walters

Troop 83: Trenton William Savelle

Troop 128: Conner Williams Chatari

Troop 173: Corey Higman

Troop 221: Timothy Carter Crosby, Lucas Franklin Kiser

Girl Troop 4221: Eleanora Grace Rheinecker

Troop 222: Jason Joseph Liblick, Grant Ross Porter

Troop 254: Hunter Wayne Cook, Clarence Reid Van Pelt IV

Troop 300: Michael Gabriel Henderson

Troop 315: Michael Andrew Darby, Cameron Noah King, Jacob Martin Oliver

Troop 320: Benjamin Levi Hager, Braydon Scott Haglan, Dominic Ethan Ledoux, Grayson Hunter Smith, John Samuel Robbins, Justin James-Washington McDaniel, Mason Cole Barrier

Troop 324: Ezra Ellis Biggs, Dennis Laverne Hall III, Dawson Sawyer Raynes

Troop 328: Ivan Harold Fisher, Shaun Walker Pell, Phillip Wayne Stirewalt

Troop 442: John Austin Hedrick, Nathaniel Swinson Shaffer

Troop 443: Joshua Andrew Douthit, Aaron John McGrail, Luke Rollins Mesimer

Troop 522: Gaven Christopher Potts, Malachi Deon Stewart

Troop 623: Pierson Yung Sheng Cline

Leader Service Awards

The following leaders were presented with Service Awards:

Lion Leader of the Year : John Barber, Pack 306

: John Barber, Pack 306 Tiger Leader of the Year : Lauren Lyerly, Pack 306

: Lauren Lyerly, Pack 306 Cubmaster of the Year : Paul Russell, Pack 38

: Paul Russell, Pack 38 Scoutmaster of the Year : Adam Ryerson, Troop 443

: Adam Ryerson, Troop 443 Assistant Scoutmaster of the Year : Dennis Patterson, Troop 5

: Dennis Patterson, Troop 5 Venture Leader of the Year : John Leach, Crew 105

: John Leach, Crew 105 Assistant Venture Leader of the Year : Chris Wiggins, Crew 105

: Chris Wiggins, Crew 105 Unit Committee Member of the Year : Randall Troutman, Troop 5

: Randall Troutman, Troop 5 Unit Commissioner of the Year : Guy Antonides, Troop 522

: Guy Antonides, Troop 522 District Scouter of the Year : Richard Odor, Troop 522

: Richard Odor, Troop 522 District Award of Merit -:Joseph Hartsell, Pack 888

-:Joseph Hartsell, Pack 888 Jams Pharr, Troop 522

Daniel Barrier, Troop 522

Matthew Wilson, Pack83/Troop 4837

Special Eagle Awards

Henry Fairley IV presented Special Eagle Awards, which included the following:

First Gold Rush Eagle Scouts

Zachary Young, Troop 315

Grant Porter, Troop 222

Corey Higman, Troop 173

First Gold Rush Female Eagle Scout

Eleanora Grace Rheinecker, Troop 4221

Henry Fairley IV gave a presentation of the first Eagle Scouts for Concord, Kannapolis and Rowan Counties and they are as follows:

Concord 1935

Bobby Fisher, Troop 7

June “Dink” Crawford Jr

Albert Willis Jr

John Boger

Kannapolis 1938

Lewis Alexander (Youth Eagle)

Hugh Allison Logan (Adult Eagle) — Scout Commissioner

Rowan 1929

Melvin Spencer, Troop 444

Archie Coleman, Troop 444

Bobby Garrison, Troop 444

Clyde Sowers, Troop 443

Gold Rush District has served youth in the Concord, Kannapolis, and Rowan County area for 100 years. Gold Rush District currently has 1,995 Eagle Scouts.