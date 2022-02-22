Golf tournament raises $40,000 for Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County

CONCORD — Cabarrus Country Club (CCC) hosted their eighth annual Fireball Open Feb. 19 that raised $40,000 for Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County. In its eight-year history, the tournament has raised $80,000.
The tournament began in 2014 as a challenge for eight golfers to play in wintry conditions with a beginning toast of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. Through the years, more golfers joined in, and the group added a philanthropic element to the fun.
“We never thought our harebrained idea would turn into such a fun way to support kids in our community,” said Todd Carte, founder of the tournament. “It’s amazing to see the tournament grow each year and raise a tremendous amount of money to benefit Boys & Girls Club and the fantastic work they do. Each year we’ve been able to send more and more kids to summer camp, and that’s the best part of it all.”
This year, 144 golfers participated in this year’s tournament with almost ideal weather conditions, except for brisk winds. Dana DeAngelis, Alicia Carte, the CCC staff helped Carte and others put together a full day of fun including great food and drinks, closest to the pin contests, raffles and a live auction including an ask for golfers and their guests to sponsor a child for summer camp. This year, 22 campers were sponsored through their efforts.
The Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County provides programs and services to help boys and girls make positive life choices. From education and career programs to health and life skills, their staff and volunteers help inspire youth by providing an opportunity to belong, succeed and serve their community.
“We are so grateful for the camp sponsorships from the tournament participants,” said Valerie Melton, executive director, Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County. “Many of the 600 youth in our Summer Program will have the opportunity to experience up to two weeks at Camp Spencer, where they will enjoy fishing, canoeing, nature trails, arts and crafts, swimming and many other activities. Many of our kids have never had that camp experience before, but thanks to the generosity of these donors, they will now.”
Summer and afterschool activities at the club include academic tutoring, meals, homework help, life skills and recreational opportunities. They are currently serving 400 children in their afterschool programs from 20 schools in Cabarrus County.