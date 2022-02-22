Golf tournament raises $40,000 for Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County

CONCORD — Cabarrus Country Club (CCC) hosted their eighth annual Fireball Open Feb. 19 that raised $40,000 for Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County. In its eight-year history, the tournament has raised $80,000.

The tournament began in 2014 as a challenge for eight golfers to play in wintry conditions with a beginning toast of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. Through the years, more golfers joined in, and the group added a philanthropic element to the fun.

“We never thought our harebrained idea would turn into such a fun way to support kids in our community,” said Todd Carte, founder of the tournament. “It’s amazing to see the tournament grow each year and raise a tremendous amount of money to benefit Boys & Girls Club and the fantastic work they do. Each year we’ve been able to send more and more kids to summer camp, and that’s the best part of it all.”