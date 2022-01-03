Google Fiber hiring in Charlotte and remote positions

Google Fiber is hiring hundreds of positions across the country, including positions at its two North Carolina locations and remote possibilities.
Currently, there are more than a dozen open positions between the Durham and Charlotte offices. But a Google Fiber spokesperson said there are also several remote positions available as well.
The company is hiring in its technical operations, sales and centralized program departments, and there are positions available within many levels of the company.
To help with the hiring process, Google Fiber launched a new independent careers site to help people know what jobs are available and give them a better idea of what it's like working at the company.
Jess George, government and community affairs manager for North Carolina, said Google Fiber has experienced some major growth over the last few years.
"It is an exciting time for us because we really are growing rapidly as a company and bringing on new talent and we are hiring across the nation," George said. "North Carolina is a very special place for our company. We have two offices in our state, both of which have many jobs available. We are a company that really ramped up our construction and our ability to serve customers over the last few years."
Just this year, Google Fiber announced that it would expand into Concord and Matthews. It is already established in Charlotte and the Triangle area. That area includes Cary, Morrisville, Raleigh, Durham and Carrboro.
George said the pandemic has shown the need for the company to expand and bring fiber networks to as many areas as possible.
It has been a big year for the company in terms of customer growth and capacity, which sparked the need to grow its team.
George said the new careers site, https://fiber.google.com/careers/, will allow people to know what it's like to work for Google Fiber specifically, noting that it is a smaller piece of the parent company.
"As folks move through the site, I encourage folks to lean in and learn about the culture we are creating," George said, "see if you are a good fit, see if there is a job that excites and interests you. But lean into the fit and feel of it."
Some Google Fiber employees are featured on the site with testimonials. There is also a video with testimonials in a blog post.
On the site, there is a place to search and browse job listings for both local and remote roles, along with information about workplace culture and perspectives from employees, including some based in North Carolina.