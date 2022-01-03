Google Fiber hiring in Charlotte and remote positions

Google Fiber is hiring hundreds of positions across the country, including positions at its two North Carolina locations and remote possibilities.

Currently, there are more than a dozen open positions between the Durham and Charlotte offices. But a Google Fiber spokesperson said there are also several remote positions available as well.

The company is hiring in its technical operations, sales and centralized program departments, and there are positions available within many levels of the company.

To help with the hiring process, Google Fiber launched a new independent careers site to help people know what jobs are available and give them a better idea of what it's like working at the company.

Jess George, government and community affairs manager for North Carolina, said Google Fiber has experienced some major growth over the last few years.