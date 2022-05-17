GOP Cabarrus Commissioners: Measmer leads the field

Former Cabarrus County Commissioner Chris Measmer led the crowded Republican field for a spot on the November ballot for county commissioner.

Measmer, who campaigned to lower taxes and slowing growth, received 8,838 votes in unofficial election night results.

Commissioner Lynn Shue was a distant second with 6,715 votes and will be part of the GOP slate in November along with third place Kenny Wortman.

Wortman, a political newcomer, received 6,462 votes.

Measmer, Shue and Wortman will be on the November ballot with Democrat Sabrina Berry.

Commissioner Blake Kiger lost his bid for reelection coming in sixth in the primary with 5,273 votes. Commissioner Diane Honeycutt did not run for another term. Both will serve until December, when new commissioners are seated.

Ray Helms finished fourth with 5,863 votes.

Former Cabarrus EMS director Alan Thompson finished fifth with 5,608 votes.

Current Cabarrus County School Board member Holly Grimsley finished seventh with 4,736 votes. She will continue to serve on the school board until December when a new board is seated. Eleven people will be vying for three seats on the non-partisan school board in November.

John Paul was eighth in the GOP commissioner primary with 1,812 votes.

