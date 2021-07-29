Gov. Cooper directs state agencies to verify if employees are vaccinated

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper announced in a press conference Thursday state government cabinet agencies will now be required to verify whether their employees are vaccinated. If employees are unvaccinated they will be tested at least once a week for COVID-19 and will be required to wear a mask.

North Carolina’s state mask mandate expires July 30. Governor Cooper did not extend that mandate. Additionally, he recommended, but did not require, masks be worn at all times in all K-12 schools.

Last week Gov. Cooper strongly urged schools to require masks up to eighth grade and that any unvaccinated individuals in high schools should wear masks as well.

Following that announcement, Cabarrus County Schools made masking optional at all levels in the district. Other districts such as Mooresville and Caldwell also made masking optional while Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Anson County have since required masks at all levels.

Gov. Cooper’s announcement comes two days after the CDC released new guidance recommending masks be worn at all levels of school up to 12th grade. His focus Thursday— as well as the focus of Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mandy Cohen — was on getting those who are unvaccinated, vaccinated as soon as possible.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}