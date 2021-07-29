Gov. Cooper directs state agencies to verify if employees are vaccinated

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper announced in a press conference Thursday state government cabinet agencies will now be required to verify whether their employees are vaccinated. If employees are unvaccinated they will be tested at least once a week for COVID-19 and will be required to wear a mask.
North Carolina’s state mask mandate expires July 30. Governor Cooper did not extend that mandate. Additionally, he recommended, but did not require, masks be worn at all times in all K-12 schools.
Last week Gov. Cooper strongly urged schools to require masks up to eighth grade and that any unvaccinated individuals in high schools should wear masks as well.
Following that announcement, Cabarrus County Schools made masking optional at all levels in the district. Other districts such as Mooresville and Caldwell also made masking optional while Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Anson County have since required masks at all levels.
Gov. Cooper’s announcement comes two days after the CDC released new guidance recommending masks be worn at all levels of school up to 12th grade. His focus Thursday— as well as the focus of Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mandy Cohen — was on getting those who are unvaccinated, vaccinated as soon as possible.
“People who are unvaccinated make up most all of our cases where people are getting sick and hospitalized,” he said. “The Delta variant of COVID is even more contagious to those who are not vaccinated. It doesn’t matter your age or race. If you are not vaccinated, you are at great risk.”
Research into the Delta Variant is in its nascent stages, but preliminary studies suggest this strain of the coronavirus is more infectious than the original strain that hit the United States last year.
Other studies have shown the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective in preventing infection and lessening the effects of the coronavirus, but that research is not yet peer reviewed.
Cabarrus County has seen a rise in COVID-19 infection rates and active cases in recent weeks going from 79 active cases and a 2.3 percent infection rate on June 22 to 530 cases and an 8.6 percent infection rate as of July 28. Hospitalizations have also risen from 12 to 60 in that frame of time.
“After months of low numbers, our trends have turned sharply in the wrong direction,” Gov. Cooper said. “I want to be clear about why: Unvaccinated people are driving this resurgence and getting themselves and other people sick.”
He continued: “We are hearing from doctors about people in the ICU begging for the vaccine right before they are put on a ventilator. By then, it’s too late. So here is my message to anyone who has yet to get a shot: Get a vaccine today.”
Kannapolis City Schools will meet for an emergency meeting tonight — July 29 — at 5 p.m. to discuss its return to school. Check back with the Independent Tribune tonight for the result of that meeting.