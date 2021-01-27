Gov. Cooper extends modified stay-at-home order to Feb. 28

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper extended the modified stay-at-home order through Feb. 28 at his press conference Wednesday.
The 10 p.m. curfew that has been put in place will stay in place as will the mask mandate, mass gathering limits and capacity limits for businesses and retail.
North Carolina has had 733,010 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in February 2020 in the state. There have been 5,587 new cases reported since yesterday while there are 3,305 people in the hospital and 8,915 people have died.
The numbers due to the virus though have started to come down in the state as the more than 5,500 new cases reported Tuesday is down from the nearly 12,000 reported Jan. 8.
“We are encouraged to see that our COVID numbers have stabilized in recent days, which is good,” Gov. Cooper said. “But the reality is that they are still high, and that too many people are still falling seriously ill and dying. The virus is still raging through our communities.
“With more than 3,300 people in the hospital, and the percent of positive tests in double digits, we know this virus is still spreading. And with at least one new contagious variant of COVID-19 in our state, we still have work to do.”
Cabarrus County has been trending in the right direction as well with the infection rate trending downward to 13 percent since it hit a pandemic high of 17.65 percent Jan. 2.
However, there are still more than 100 people hospitalized in the County and the COVID-19 variant Gov. Cooper mentioned was found in Mecklenburg County over the weekend. This variant is believed to be more contagious than the one already present in the County.
“We cannot let our guard down, especially in these cold winter months,” Gov. Cooper said. “That means we need to keep wearing our masks and practicing social distancing when we leave our house. You’ve heard me say this a lot, but it’s because these simple measures have and will save lives.”
Vaccine distribution is ongoing in the state and more than 11,100 people have already received a first dose of the two total doses of the immunization in Cabarrus County.
Groups 1 and 2 are able to get the vaccine right now which includes health care workers with in-patient contact, long-term care staff and residents (people in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and continuing care retirement communities) and anyone 65 years and older, regardless of health status or living situation.
“Our top priority is getting vaccines to people as quickly and equitably as possible,” Gov. Cooper said. “As of today, NC has administered 99.8 percent of the first doses we've received from the federal government.”
He continued: “The sticking point right now for our state and the nation is not enough vaccine. We do have thousands of shots, but there are millions of people who need two of them. Yesterday we got some good news when we learned that the federal government will increase vaccine shipments to states by 16% over the next three weeks. That will help, but we still need much more.
“I know this is a maddening and frustrating time for many of you. Hundreds of thousands of you have had success in getting vaccinated, but many more of you haven’t been able to get appointments or have been put on waiting lists.
"It'll get better as NC gets more vaccine and more providers giving it out. Until then, we need to keep up the 3Ws, plan and wait as hard as that is. I want every single person to be immunized to prevent this cruel disease. We’ll make sure everyone has a spot to get their shot.”