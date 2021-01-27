Gov. Cooper extends modified stay-at-home order to Feb. 28

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, there are still more than 100 people hospitalized in the County and the COVID-19 variant Gov. Cooper mentioned was found in Mecklenburg County over the weekend. This variant is believed to be more contagious than the one already present in the County.

“We cannot let our guard down, especially in these cold winter months,” Gov. Cooper said. “That means we need to keep wearing our masks and practicing social distancing when we leave our house. You’ve heard me say this a lot, but it’s because these simple measures have and will save lives.”

Vaccine distribution is ongoing in the state and more than 11,100 people have already received a first dose of the two total doses of the immunization in Cabarrus County.

Groups 1 and 2 are able to get the vaccine right now which includes health care workers with in-patient contact, long-term care staff and residents (people in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and continuing care retirement communities) and anyone 65 years and older, regardless of health status or living situation.

“Our top priority is getting vaccines to people as quickly and equitably as possible,” Gov. Cooper said. “As of today, NC has administered 99.8 percent of the first doses we've received from the federal government.”