Gov. Cooper, health experts talk vaccines and boosters amid omicron watch

As questions about the omicron variant increased, state health officials and local healthcare workers said they are monitoring the variant and restated that the best way to fight the COVID-19 virus is vaccines.

Gov. Roy Cooper spoke at a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to address concerns about the variant. He stated that the variant had not yet been detected in the state, but officials speculate it could already be here.

But he said it wasn’t a cause for panic and stated that the best known tool to fight the virus’ spread is still vaccines.

“We still know this to be 100% true — getting more people vaccinated is the way out of this pandemic,” Cooper said.

Cooper commented that this Thanksgiving felt like a “more normal” holiday for many compared to how the holiday was celebrated in 2020. He attributed the difference in this holiday season to the vaccine.

There is a marked difference in case numbers from this time last year to now. After the Thanksgiving holiday last year around Nov. 30, 2020, the state had a seven-day average of about 3,600 new cases a day. As of Nov. 30 this year, the state has a seven-day average of about 1,700 new cases a day.