Gov. Cooper, health experts talk vaccines and boosters amid omicron watch

As questions about the omicron variant increased, state health officials and local healthcare workers said they are monitoring the variant and restated that the best way to fight the COVID-19 virus is vaccines.
Gov. Roy Cooper spoke at a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to address concerns about the variant. He stated that the variant had not yet been detected in the state, but officials speculate it could already be here.
But he said it wasn’t a cause for panic and stated that the best known tool to fight the virus’ spread is still vaccines.
“We still know this to be 100% true — getting more people vaccinated is the way out of this pandemic,” Cooper said.
Cooper commented that this Thanksgiving felt like a “more normal” holiday for many compared to how the holiday was celebrated in 2020. He attributed the difference in this holiday season to the vaccine.
There is a marked difference in case numbers from this time last year to now. After the Thanksgiving holiday last year around Nov. 30, 2020, the state had a seven-day average of about 3,600 new cases a day. As of Nov. 30 this year, the state has a seven-day average of about 1,700 new cases a day.
But things haven’t been smooth sailing this year. When the delta variant first hit the state toward the end of July, cases skyrocketed and nearly reached the same peak numbers seen during the start of the year.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said that delta had the greatest impact on those who were not vaccinated. Specifically, those who were not vaccinated experienced more severe illness.
But with the emerging omicron variant, Cohen said there is still a lot to learn.
It is still unknown if the omicron variant:
- Is more transmissible like the delta variant
- Could cause more severe illness like the delta variant
As of Tuesday, there was no data to state either way.
Cohen encouraged those who have yet to get a vaccine to receive one. For those vaccinated, she encouraged boosters, especially for those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for their initial series.
According to the Cabarrus Health alliance, for those 12 years of age and older in the county about 63% are partially vaccinated and almost 60% are fully vaccinated.
In an earlier press conference Tuesday, Atrium Health Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Katie Passaretti stated that a person’s antibody level can decline the further out a person is from the date of the initial vaccine series.
She said that a booster is the best way to help maintain their immunity for a longer period of time.
Boosters are available for those who are:
- At least 18 years of age or older
- Are at least 6 months from their initial series of the Moderna of Pfizer vaccine
- Are at least 2 months from their initial series of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine
Passaretti specifically encouraged those who had an initial series of the Johnson and Johnson to go ahead and get a booster.
People are also able to mix and match vaccine brands. Passaretti said that people should go with whichever brand works best for them and their needs.
For those who initially received Johnson and Johnson, they currently have the choice of Pfizer or Moderna for boosters because Johnson and Johnson does not have a booster available at this time.
As for the omicron variant, she said people may see more social distancing suggestions in the coming weeks and months like wearing masks during indoor gatherings.