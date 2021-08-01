Government Center garage closing Tuesday to Sept. 18

The Government Center, 65 Church St. S., garage-level parking area (accessible from Means Avenue) will undergo a concrete recoat. All-access points to the garage will be closed beginning Tuesday, Aug. 3 through Saturday, Sept. 18.

This affects public parking as well as garage door and stairwell access.

During this time, visitors will need to park in either Cabarrus County Lot No. 2 on Church Street next to 5/3 Bank or the Cabarrus County parking deck on the corner of Spring Street and Corban Avenue.

Visitors with ADA considerations can park on Means Avenue (two-hour parking) or in Cabarrus County Lot No. 5, which has four ADA spots available.

An update will be made when the garage reopens.