Governor appoints two new judges

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday two new judicial appointments to Judicial Districts 13 and 20A, which serve Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus counties and Stanly and Montgomery counties, respectively.

“These appointees are bringing years of valuable legal experience to the bench,” Cooper said. “I know that their expertise and leadership will make them strong, fair district court judges.”

Phillip Cornett will serve as a District Court Judge in Judicial District 20A and fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William Tucker. He has served as the Assistant District Attorney for Prosecutorial Districts 28 and 16C. Cornett has several years of experience as a private practice lawyer and previously was a Judicial Clerk on the North Carolina Court of Appeals. He earned his Juris Doctor at Elon University School of Law, his Bachelor of Arts degree at Western Carolina University and his Associate in Science degree at Stanly Community College.

Quintin McGee will serve as a District Court Judge in Judicial District 13, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William Fairley. He currently serves as the Chief Assistant District Attorney for North Carolina’s 13th and 15th District and has experience working in criminal, civil and family law. He serves on the boards of multiple organizations, including Communities in Schools of Brunswick County, Bladen County Juvenile Prevention Council and the Boy Scouts of America Cape Fear Council. McGee earned his Juris Doctor at North Carolina Central University School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.