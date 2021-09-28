Governor Cooper announces Corning expansion in Hickory, 200 new jobs

“Corning is one of North Carolina’s flagship manufacturers, helping us maintain our No. 1 standing for manufacturing in the Southeast,” said Secretary Sanders. “Our state’s commitment to education and workforce training remains fundamental to our ability to supply the skilled, diverse workers companies look for in a business location.”

While salaries will vary based on position, the average wage for all the new jobs will be $55,000, which is above the Catawba County average of $43,920.

Corning’s project will be facilitated by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) already approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. Using a formula that takes into account the tax revenue generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $2,041,200, spread over 12 years.

State payments only occur following verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.