Governor tightens 'stay at home' order

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have announced that North Carolina will begin a Modified Stay at Home Order after a rapid increase in North Carolina’s key COVID-19 trends. The order requires people to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., takes effect Friday, Dec. 11, and will be in place until at least Jan. 8.

“We already have strong safety protocols and capacity limitations in place — including a statewide mask requirement. With this additional action beginning Friday, we hope to get these numbers down,” Cooper said. “Our new modified Stay At Home order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they are safer, especially during the holidays. It’s also a reminder that we must be vigilant the rest of the day — wearing a face mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others and washing our hands a lot.”

The order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and more to close at 10 p.m. Travel to and from work; to obtain food, medical care, fuel or social services; or to take care of a family member is exempted. Read more in the Frequently Asked Questions document.