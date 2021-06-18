Alcohol-related bills moving through General Assembly

The bill has two parts, said Moffitt, too, a primary sponsor of the H.B. 781. One, it would allow municipalities to install social districts. He pointed to the Streets at Southpoint in Durham as an example, where people would leave a restaurant and carry a cup of alcohol within a permitted area. The second aspect, Moffitt says, would allow bars and restaurants to, in effect, extend their premises, which the governor temporarily allowed in an executive order after the pandemic. H.B. 781 would make this permanent.

Local governments would have the option of opting in or out of the new rules, as they could with the so-called “brunch bill” a couple of years back.

House Bill 722, which would expand the size of growlers — essentially refillable containers for beer and cider, from two liters to four liters — has passed the House. It passed the first reading in the Senate but was referred to the Rules committee.