Analysis: A look at how North Carolina factored into Tuesday's debate

With the news of President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Tuesday’s debate with former Vice President Joe Biden seems like an afterthought.
But the fact is, while there wasn’t too much learned in terms of policy Tuesday, it’s still a relevant topic and North Carolina wasn’t left out by any stretch of the imagination. President Trump brought up the state specifically at one point.
With this state being a key one in this election it makes sense it would be included in the conversation, so we took a look at three items from the debate and how North Carolina factored in. N.C. House candidate Pat Timmons-Goodson gave her thoughts.
1. A COVID-19 Vaccine
According to Pew Research, 82 percent of Biden voters believe the COVID-19 outbreak is very important when it comes to their vote in 2020. Thirty-nine percent of Trump voters feel the same. Despite the difference in opinion, it is pretty clear this is a very important issue among voters in November.
A vaccine has been at the forefront of every coronavirus conversation since the pandemic began in the nation with many saying things can’t go back to normal without a vaccine. Some have been wrong enough to call a vaccine a “cure” — looking at you Gavin Newsome — which it isn’t, but no matter what, it’s a pretty general consensus the nation wants a vaccine and many people need one.
But a popular opinion expressed in recent weeks has been this: “If the vaccine is championed by President Trump, I would have doubts taking it.”
"I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he's talking about,” Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris said.
Even during Senate candidate Cal Cunningham’s debate with Thom Tillis right here in North Carolina, Cunningham said he would be “hesitant” and “ask a lot of questions” about a vaccine pushed by Trump.
This type of opinion has been met with pushback in Republican circles, but it hasn’t been one lauded by more Democrat crowds either.
Krystal Ball is a former MSNBC contributor who ran as a Democratic nominee for a House seat in Virginia in 2010. She currently co-hosts “Rising” on The Hill and she was critical of Cunningham’s comments.
“It is extremely dangerous,” she said. “I get it, President Trump has been a bad actor. He’s said all kinds of stuff that wasn’t true, there’s evidence that he’s put pressure on various government agencies, but if you are a leader, look around the country.
“We have to…we should all be praying that there is a vaccine, that there are therapeutics that work, and when there is a vaccine, it’s not good enough just to have it, people actually have to take it.”
She continued: “When you see people like Cal Cunningham…basically saying, ‘I’m not going to take it,’ this is deeply, deeply destructive.”
Joe Biden was more careful with his comments about this subject on the campaign trail, but during the debate, he echoed Cunningham and Harris's comments.
“Do you believe for a moment what he’s telling you in light of all the lies he’s told you about the whole issue relating to COVID?" he asked when talking about the possibility of a vaccine promised by President Trump.
What if President Trump wins re-election? Will these individuals saying what they are saying not take a vaccine for another four years and three months just until a new president is in office?
If there is a vaccine and there is good science behind it, no one should be challenging it for political issues and that is what Timmons-Goodson said.
“We should trust the experts,” she wrote in an email this week. “Dr. Fauci and a host of other epidemiologists are working to keep the public safe and find an effective vaccine or treatment. Their input and advice along with the professional staff at the Centers for Disease Control should guide our decisions and actions.
“We need leaders who listen as much as or more than they talk. Following sound advice will begin to rebuild the trust in our institutions and government that so many people have lost.”
2. Police Reform
Race was one of six topics during Tuesday’s debate and, objectively, Joe Biden’s opening two-minute statement was good.
“There’s systemic injustice in this country, in education, in work and in law enforcement and the way in which it’s enforced,” he said. “But look, the vast majority of police officers are good, decent, honorable men and women who risk their lives every day to take care of us, but there are some bad apples.
“And when they occur and we find them they have to be sorted out…and what I’m going to do as the President of the United States is call together an entire group of people at the White House…we’re going to work this out so we change the way in which we have more transparency when these things happen.”
I wrote a piece in May and I said this, and I still believe this: “A police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd until he died. That sentence alone should anger everyone. No matter what race, sex or religious background you are, that should tick you off.”
If someone is killed or shot unjustifiably they should see justice. In some cases there should be reform. When Breonna Taylor was killed in Kentucky, Senator Rand Paul instantly introduced a bill to end no-knock warrants called the “Justice for Breonna Taylor Act.”
That kind of swift action and reform is what we need as a country, but, when Floyd was killed in May we knew we needed something big to push reform. Whether you thought that was defunding police or even funding them more for training, we knew we needed something.
Nothing has happened yet though, and as current 8th District Representative Richard Hudson complained in June, it has often felt like politicians are using this issue to politic rather than make actual change.
"As someone who wants to heal our communities and achieve real police reform, I was disappointed by the Judiciary Committee's debate of the Justice in Police Act,” Hudson said at the time. “This issue requires bipartisan action to make real change, yet Democrats refused to accept Republican input on issues like preventing unions from protecting bad cops and increasing the penalty for lynching. Instead of rubber stamping a partisan bill that will not be accepted by the Senate or White House, I call on my colleagues across the aisle to consider common sense input so we can have meaningful reform. In the meantime, I look forward to continuing to forge a bipartisan path forward."
We know something needs to change. We want things to change. Nothing has really changed, so when Democrats have control of the House and don’t make any noticeable change and sound like they’re doing that so they can campaign on it for 2020 like Biden sounds like he’s doing, I have to question whether or not what he said during the debate actually holds water.
After all Joe Biden did write the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act. According to the Justice Policy Institute this was one of the largest factors in the nation’s current mass incarceration problems.
“The Clinton Administration's 'tough on crime' policies resulted in the largest increases in federal and state inmate populations of any president in American history,” the Institute wrote in 2008.
Timmons-Goodson was appointed to the United States Commission on Civil Rights by President Barack Obama in 2014. She wants to see real change as much as anyone and isn’t happy with politicking around the subject either.
“I am running, in part, because I believe too many people have lost faith in our elected leaders,” she said. “I served on the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and we studied excessive use of force by law enforcement and made recommendations that we believed would curb instances of abuse. While many of those recommendations appeared in the Justice for George Floyd Act, our initial recommendations were largely ignored.
“Too often, the work we did on the Commission never received the attention it deserved from Congress or the White House. Our elected officials need to get back to the business of solving problems instead of trying to score political points.”
3. COVID-19 in North Carolina
President Trump specifically called out North Carolina for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic during the debate saying it was “not fair” how long the state has been shut down and the economic impact that has occurred as a result.
North Carolina is one of 17 states with more than 155,000 cases of COVID-19 and one of six states that has seen more than 14,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last seven days, according to the CDC.
Reopening has been a slow process as just this week Governor Roy Cooper announced a move to Phase 3 of reopening and the allowance of elementary school students getting back into buildings with no classroom restrictions starting Monday.
But the economy has taken a hit and State Treasurer Dale Folwell has been critical of the lack of communication between the Governor’s office and the Council of State throughout the pandemic.
This will be a discussion split down the line pretty substantially. Some think the state should have never closed while others think we should still be under lockdown.
But it is unclear if there is even a right answer to a situation that we truly won’t know a substantial amount about for several more years as extensive long-term research is being done. For example, the North Carolina Research Campus started a COVID-19 study a couple of months ago and that won’t be done for a full year.
We all have our opinions on how the state has handled the situation, but the fact is, there is a reason the federal government cannot tell a state directly what to do. The federal government is not in charge of North Carolina. North Carolinians are. That’s the power the 10th amendment gives.
So what does Timmons-Goodson, someone who is actually living in North Carolina, think of how the state has handled the COVID-19 crisis?
“North Carolina has fared much better than its neighbors that opened up too soon,” she said. “While we have certainly faced challenges related to unprecedented unemployment claims, our case rates and deaths have been lower than places that reopened too soon before reaching benchmarks.
“The goal now should be to ensure that families and businesses who are hurting through no fault of their own receive economic relief. Several Republican governors in states like Ohio and Maryland followed similar paths as Governor Cooper and (have had) better outcomes than states that rushed to open.”
Debates are often fun, sometimes informative, and at other times, marred with two people yelling at each other.
Tuesday’s debate was…something. But there was some substance worth looking into as the election is barely a month away.
We’ll see what future debates will bring to the conversation in North Carolina.
