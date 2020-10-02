Analysis: A look at how North Carolina factored into Tuesday's debate

That kind of swift action and reform is what we need as a country, but, when Floyd was killed in May we knew we needed something big to push reform. Whether you thought that was defunding police or even funding them more for training, we knew we needed something.

Nothing has happened yet though, and as current 8th District Representative Richard Hudson complained in June, it has often felt like politicians are using this issue to politic rather than make actual change.

"As someone who wants to heal our communities and achieve real police reform, I was disappointed by the Judiciary Committee's debate of the Justice in Police Act,” Hudson said at the time. “This issue requires bipartisan action to make real change, yet Democrats refused to accept Republican input on issues like preventing unions from protecting bad cops and increasing the penalty for lynching. Instead of rubber stamping a partisan bill that will not be accepted by the Senate or White House, I call on my colleagues across the aisle to consider common sense input so we can have meaningful reform. In the meantime, I look forward to continuing to forge a bipartisan path forward."