Apple move to N.C. stirs debate about incentives

Even with all that the state has to offer, the cost of sweeteners in business development continues to drive the giveaways up. According to a recent paper published by Princeton University, state and local governments spend about $30 billion a year on corporate incentives, but a quarter of that goes to 0.1% of firms opening in new locations.

“If you’re going to have a policy fix for this, it has to be at the federal level, that they just outlaw corporate incentives for everybody, similar to the way North Carolina has outlawed counties competing against each other,” said Coletti. “Interstate compacts have proven not to work. There’s honor among thieves, but not necessarily among governments.”

Cooper touched on the Apple announcement in his recent State of the State, linking it to his budget priorities that increase the current levels of state spending on education.

“You may have heard that a little technology company decided to come here,” Cooper said to applause in the House chamber.

“The good jobs are here and are going to keep on coming. Let’s make sure that our people can get the education and training they need to get them,” he told lawmakers.