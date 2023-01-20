Baker announces committee appointments in N.C. House

RALEIGH – House Committee assignments for the 2023-2024 session were announced Tuesday as the General Assembly will return to work next week.

Rep. Kristin Baker, M.D., (R-Cabarrus) has been appointed to serve on the following committees:

• Appropriations, Health and Human Services (Chair)

• Health (Chair)

• Appropriations (Vice-Chair)

• Education – Universities

• Election Law and Campaign Finance Reform

• Families Children and Aging Policy

• Insurance

“It is such an honor to be appointed to serve as a Chair of Health,” said Rep. Baker. “I am ready to work alongside my colleagues delving into health, education, and election law legislation and how these laws will impact our state.”

“As the long session gets underway, I look forward to working with this bipartisan group of leaders to ensure an even stronger North Carolina,” said Speaker Tim Moore, who was responsible for appointment decisions. “We have a strong group of committee chairs this session, and I am confident that they will continue to propel our state forward and to the top of the pack.”

Committees will meet at the direction of the committee chairs to discuss legislation that is relevant to the specific policy area. Members of the committee will be able to debate bills heard in the committee, propose changes to the bill’s language, and vote on whether the bill should advance.