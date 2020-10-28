Cardinal Innovations under fire in counties, courts

Tyson is also concerned Black providers like hers don’t have proper representation at the highest level to fight for these types of issues.

“The biggest issue when it comes to Cardinal’s Board, I’ve got a problem with George Dunlap,” she said. “And let me be clear with you, whether it was the last Board or this Board, George Dunlap was put on that Board to represent us.

“He has not done any of the above.

“He has not chastised Cardinal, he has not spoken up for us, he has allowed this to happen. He was on the first Board, he’s on the second Board and not one time has George come out and said, ‘Listen, these racial issues, we’ve got to come to the table and we’ve got to talk about it, we’ve got to figure it out. Because if we don’t figure it out, here we are.’”

Medical bias and health disparities have been an issue for a while. It has been at the front of the minds in the nation for the last several months with COVID-19, but even before that it was a topic of discussion among political commentators on many platforms.

People in the public health community are aware of the issue. Cardinal has been aware of the issue for a long time as well, according to Tyson.