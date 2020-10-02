City of Kannapolis to start first Youth Council Co-Chaired by A.L. Brown junior

KANNAPOLIS — The youth of the City will soon have a tangible chance to make a difference.
City Council passed a resolution Monday establishing a Youth Council that will be comprised of area high school students who want to impact the community in a positive way.
“We look forward to getting the Youth Council organized,” Mayor Darrell Hinnant said. “It is an item that has been on our wish list and during our conversations with members of our youth population we felt like it was the right time to form a Youth Council. Our youth are a valuable asset to our City.
“We want to cultivate their enthusiasm for our City and community and will be announcing next steps for the Youth Council soon.”
Brock Morgan, a junior at A.L. Brown High School, has been selected as the first Co-Chair of the Youth Council. A second Chairman will be selected at a later date.
Applications will be available later this fall.
“I am OVERJOYED to announce that I am the handpicked Chairman appointee of the Kannapolis Youth Council!” Morgan wrote on Instagram. “First I would like to thank GOD, of course, for keeping me different and instilling within me the character which would allow me to be hoisted in such a powerful position.
“I would like to take a second to thank Mayor Hinnant and his staff for this illustrious opportunity to be a leader in the community.”
Morgan has shown an interest in the past in creating a Youth Council in Kannapolis and has been active in the community in the last few months politically, starting a petition to change the name of Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in June.
The Board of Education voted unanimously to change the name to North Kannapolis Elementary School later that month.
Morgan also started a petition to have a “Black Lives Matter” mural painted in front of Kannapolis City Hall, but has since decided to go another direction.
Had it not been for his second petition though, he may not have had a chance to meet with Mayor Hinnant and speak about his hopes for making a positive impact on the City in the future.
Morgan is excited to join with fellow high school students throughout the area to do just that.
“I doubt that I would be here today if it wasn’t for those two pieces that were organized by me and pushed by the community, which then went on to challenge our local governing bodies,” he wrote on Instagram. “If you think you have what it takes, and are currently attending A.L. Brown High School or Northwest Cabarrus High School, you are eligible to become a member of the council. Applications for membership and leadership positions within the council will open up very soon.”
Mayor Hinnant and City Councilman Doug Wilson will serve as liaisons to the group along with two other staff members.
Individuals will be chosen — to the greatest extent possible — to “represent the geographic and educational diversity of the City with participants from the two public high schools located in the City, students living in the City but attending other public high schools, home school students, charter schools and private high schools,” according to a release from the City.
“A lot of people like to say, ‘Oh these are the way things are, they’re never going to change,’ but I don’t believe in that,” Morgan said in an interview on Zoom. “I’m living proof. I started a petition, the community pushed it, the community got behind it, the people at the top heard us and change was made.
“That was true with Woodrow Wilson Elementary School and hopefully that will be true in the future.”
