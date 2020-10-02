City of Kannapolis to start first Youth Council Co-Chaired by A.L. Brown junior

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Morgan has shown an interest in the past in creating a Youth Council in Kannapolis and has been active in the community in the last few months politically, starting a petition to change the name of Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in June.

The Board of Education voted unanimously to change the name to North Kannapolis Elementary School later that month.

Morgan also started a petition to have a “Black Lives Matter” mural painted in front of Kannapolis City Hall, but has since decided to go another direction.

Had it not been for his second petition though, he may not have had a chance to meet with Mayor Hinnant and speak about his hopes for making a positive impact on the City in the future.

Morgan is excited to join with fellow high school students throughout the area to do just that.

“I doubt that I would be here today if it wasn’t for those two pieces that were organized by me and pushed by the community, which then went on to challenge our local governing bodies,” he wrote on Instagram. “If you think you have what it takes, and are currently attending A.L. Brown High School or Northwest Cabarrus High School, you are eligible to become a member of the council. Applications for membership and leadership positions within the council will open up very soon.”