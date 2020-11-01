COLUMN: Joe Biden through the eyes of a Massachusetts conservative

As an unabashed conservative in the liberal bastion that is the state of Massachusetts, Roger Gullo stares into the future with a detached calm, in spite of his recognition that Joe Biden might be our next president.

One might assume that Gullo has been desensitized by politics while living for 24 years in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than one million potential voters.

Although Massachusetts contributed the likes of Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren to the U.S. Senate, and elected Ted Kennedy and John Kerry not so long ago, five of the last six governors in that state have somehow been Republican. Gullo, a Republican his entire life, is an outlier in a state that sometimes rewards outliers.

As the owner of a small business and a devout Catholic, Gullo has ample reason to find fault with a Biden presidency, and he has strong opinions about that very possibility. Yet any antipathy he holds toward far-left views is tempered by his faith and never a part of who he is as a businessman or a person.