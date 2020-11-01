COLUMN: Joe Biden through the eyes of a Massachusetts conservative

As an unabashed conservative in the liberal bastion that is the state of Massachusetts, Roger Gullo stares into the future with a detached calm, in spite of his recognition that Joe Biden might be our next president.
One might assume that Gullo has been desensitized by politics while living for 24 years in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than one million potential voters.
Although Massachusetts contributed the likes of Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren to the U.S. Senate, and elected Ted Kennedy and John Kerry not so long ago, five of the last six governors in that state have somehow been Republican. Gullo, a Republican his entire life, is an outlier in a state that sometimes rewards outliers.
As the owner of a small business and a devout Catholic, Gullo has ample reason to find fault with a Biden presidency, and he has strong opinions about that very possibility. Yet any antipathy he holds toward far-left views is tempered by his faith and never a part of who he is as a businessman or a person.
“I remain apolitical when it comes time to run my business,” said Gullo, who has spent the last 20 years building a consulting business serving the construction industry. “For my faith, I have been apolitical there, too, as much as possible. When I step away from the spiritual side, I look at the human side and understand that politics is a necessary part of a free society and, sadly, does get ugly.”
Gullo’s life has taken many turns through the years, but his faith and value system have remained intact.
With a master’s degree in civil engineering, he spent two years in Puerto Rico helping to build a rail system, then returned to settle about 45 minutes southwest of Boston, where he and his wife have remained since 1996. Along the way, the Connecticut native spent 22 years in the Army National Guard before retiring as a first sergeant. He’s part of three generations to serve in the military, with his father serving as an Air Force active and reserve officer and his son now on active duty as an Air Force pilot in Japan.
This is a man — a family, in fact — well versed in the traditional values that helped build this country into the land of freedom and opportunity that it is — for now.
“There are many things that make me uncomfortable with the Biden agenda,” Gullo says. “One is that we would lose our God-given freedoms. Let’s start with the First Amendment and the right to pursue religion. He’s using scare tactics to nudge people — a nudge here and a nudge there — to give up our freedoms.
“I go to church and cooperate with wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart with reduced occupancy. There is that nudge towards losing our God-given freedoms.”
Gullo especially finds troubling the radical policies Biden now espouses and the radical element he has included in his inner circle, including Kamala Harris and Berne Sanders. For a politician who has built a five-decades-long career as a self-proclaimed moderate, those changes now envelop the Biden persona.
“He’s a classic politician in that he says one thing in the primaries and then changes to another in the general election,” says Gullo. “Even as a senator, he did that. The fear with him is that he will be taken over by the radicals. Was he a radical as a senator? No, I don’t believe that he was.”
Gullo says Biden lacks the principles and value system needed to hold his views in check. Any appearance of fidelity to a set of convictions that Biden may have possessed has now waned, eroded by cognitive decline and a desire to adopt a radical agenda considered a path to an office he’s failed to obtain in two prior attempts.
Juxtaposed against the gold standard of conviction, Ronald Reagan, Biden’s lurch to the left smacks of opportunism and is, in fact, a product of an unprincipled man. Reagan, Gullo points out with pride, was the first president he voted for as a young man.
Gullo also sees Biden’s actions during this campaign as a contradiction to the Catholic faith he professes to hold and further evidence of a lack of conviction.
“Well, again, you can call yourself whatever you want, but actions speak louder than words,” says Gullo. “If I’m going to walk and talk like a Christian, then my words should show it. When you use your faith and call yourself a Christian and go out there blatantly lying to people, that’s troubling. A lie is not just saying something, but a lie is also choosing not to say something.
“When you’re silent on something, as when Biden is not answering questions and not standing in front of the press to take questions, then that is the same as lying.”
There is no surprise in Gullo expressing that opinion, no surprise that a fellow Catholic recognizes the opportunity to condemn Biden as being reckless with the truth. Biden, after all, has for decades faced accusations of plagiarism and lying.
That alone should concern everyone in this country, whether a Massachusetts conservative or a Montana liberal.
Larry Cothren is a marketing teacher and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.
