Filing statement for Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant

Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant announced Tuesday, May 18, that he plans to run for a third term as mayor. He released this filing statement:
Today, I am announcing that I am running for a third term as Mayor of Kannapolis. I am thankful for the strong support of Council members, business leaders, seniors, millennials, church members, African- Americans, Hispanics, NC Research Campus leadership, education and healthcare leaders.
Kannapolis has been re-imagined and we are well on our way to our goal to have a great place to worship, live and work. Our Council has been a great team to lead. We have worked hard to accomplish many things. We have taken bold actions and made hard decisions. But we are not done yet!
During our last planning efforts, we analyzed and prioritized more than 48 projects that include fire stations, parks, employee retention and economic development. In addition, we reviewed and ranked 24+ studies that require conversion into projects.
Kannapolis is located 25 miles from Charlotte. For the next decade or more, the Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) around Charlotte, that includes Kannapolis, is expected to one of the fastest growing MSA in the country. Anticipated growth will affect transportation corridors that includes roads, rail, busing and airports. The Concord Mayor and I share responsibilities to lead our CK Rider (busing) efforts. I
am a member of Metro Mayors (an organization of the 30+ largest cities in NC) where we work with the Governor and State Elected leadership to forge a plan for the State’s future. I am also a member of the Centralina Council of Governments (a group of 9 counties, including Mecklenburg) that is working to collaborate how transportation works for all the region. I was asked to invest my time as a member of the Nominations Committee for the NC League of Municipalities. We make relationships with other members of the committee that encourages collaboration among communities to be more effective with our legislature.
At my last campaign I said that JOBS, JOBS, JOBS were needed. During my tenure of mayor, we
have added thousands of new jobs. But we must continue to bring more investment into Kannapolis and the surrounding region. I am committed to the same hard work that brought success to Kannapolis to bring additional investments. We anticipate that we will bring $300,000,000+ investment in the newest segment of Kannapolis around the new Beatty’s Ford Road interchange on I-85. When I talk to investors/developers I know that they want a trained workforce and a city with great cultural amenities. Our
Council and I have invested in those amenities to secure those opportunities.
Our newly re-imagined downtown has begun to come alive again. From the time Lynne Safrit, Mike Legg and I traveled to California to negotiate with Mr. Murdoch to purchase our downtown and with several private negotiations with Mr. Murdoch, Mike and I at Pitty Sake, the downtown became ours. Council debated what was the best vision for downtown. A small group of Council wanted to throw open the doors of the buildings and ask anyone to offer a cheap lease rate and fill the stores. I’m so glad that another group of us on Council said that we needed a professional, experienced group to lead us to a better vision. I was proud that we hired DFI to create a plan and a vision. The small group of Council took a long time to buy into the vision offered by DFI. We appreciate the investments made by developers, store owners and by Temerity Baseball for the Cannonballers. I’m so thankful that we followed DFI’s leadership with the combinations of investments that we have secured. But we are about 40% done with the revitalization. There are many projects being proposed. My goal is to get
the best opportunities/investments that we can for downtown and our citizens. I’m also proud that I supported with a majority of Council that Kannapolis should maintain some of the buildings for historic and legacy commitments to our history as a Community. I voted that Block 1, 2 and part of Block 3 are required to remain with their historic storefronts. Despite a desire to save other buildings, it became outrageously expensive and buildings were removed and replaced with better facilities. I could not agree that it was right to invest our citizens monies on dilapidated buildings.
Kannapolis is growing very rapidly. Through 4 months of 2021 we have had 174 permits for single family homes when compared to 333 for all of 2020. Our growth is wonderful! But we must be mindful of gentrification, senior citizens and the vulnerable populations who might be in jeopardy. My goal is that all our citizens will be able to enjoy growth and its benefits.
The wonderful opportunities that are coming to Kannapolis require almost full-time mayor. I am very fortunate that I am a consultant for a company where I have complete flexibility of the use of my time. I can be here in Kannapolis when I’m needed. For example, when we were construction our infrastructure downtown a group of staff, engineers, contractors and I would meet weekly or every other week for hours to work out details. When we started the work on the ballpark, we did the same thing. Because of Van Rowell’s engineering experience, he joined the group. It is almost impossible to work a full-time job and perform the work as Mayor of Kannapolis.
We have a very talented staff and city manager to implement the vision. Since 2013 we have had elected officials who prefer to micro-manage the staff. That philosophy creates friction among elected officials. I’m pleased to say that the remainder of us have worked around the roadblocks on Council to accomplishing our goals. I am committed to do my part to provide the best leadership that the citizens of Kannapolis deserve for the next four years.
I ask God’s continued blessings upon Kannapolis and this region.