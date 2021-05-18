Filing statement for Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant

am a member of Metro Mayors (an organization of the 30+ largest cities in NC) where we work with the Governor and State Elected leadership to forge a plan for the State’s future. I am also a member of the Centralina Council of Governments (a group of 9 counties, including Mecklenburg) that is working to collaborate how transportation works for all the region. I was asked to invest my time as a member of the Nominations Committee for the NC League of Municipalities. We make relationships with other members of the committee that encourages collaboration among communities to be more effective with our legislature.

At my last campaign I said that JOBS, JOBS, JOBS were needed. During my tenure of mayor, we

have added thousands of new jobs. But we must continue to bring more investment into Kannapolis and the surrounding region. I am committed to the same hard work that brought success to Kannapolis to bring additional investments. We anticipate that we will bring $300,000,000+ investment in the newest segment of Kannapolis around the new Beatty’s Ford Road interchange on I-85. When I talk to investors/developers I know that they want a trained workforce and a city with great cultural amenities. Our

Council and I have invested in those amenities to secure those opportunities.