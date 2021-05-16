Kannapolis City Council Member Ryan Dayvault announces candidacy for Mayor

KANNAPOLIS — City Council Member Ryan Dayvault announced his candidacy for Mayor of Kannapolis in a Facebook post Sunday.

“Tonight, I want to let my friends know that it is my intention to file for the office of Mayor of Kannapolis, NC, this year,” Dayvault wrote.

Dayvault was first elected to the Kannapolis City Council in November 2011 with 27.63 percent of the vote. He was re-elected four years later to his second term.

Darrell Hinnant is currently Mayor of the City of Kannapolis. There are no term limits on Mayor in the City but it is unclear if he will be running for re-election.

Dayvault will be up for election in November 2021. He has received questions asking if he would be running for Mayor since his election to City Council in 2011, but he wanted to take some time in his position first.

“Many of you have asked over the years, if or when, I will run for Mayor of Kannapolis,” he wrote Sunday. “I made myself a promise when I first ran and got elected for council in 2011, that I would at least serve one full term as a council member before even thinking about that! I have now been blessed by the voters and our God to have been re-elected twice since that first election.”