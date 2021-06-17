Kannapolis City Councilman Ryan Dayvault withdraws name from Mayoral race

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Incumbent Mayor Darrell Hinnant announced he would run for a third term the same week Dayvault announced his intention to file for the seat. Hinnant’s announcement also was met with a positive reaction as dozens gathered outside the soon-to-be-renovated Swanee Theatre in downtown Kannapolis.

Mayor Darrell Hinnant announces he is running for third term in Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant had the support of City Councilmen Tom Kincaid, Van Rowell and Darrell Jackson on Wednesday as well as that of former Councilman Roger Haas.

“We have so much to do,” Hinnant said at the time. “We’re only a small percentage of the way through our efforts to make this into what you want it to be.”

He continued: “This didn’t happen by accident. It happened because we have imagined what it could be. We have sought your input along the way. When we bought downtown, we had seven meetings, public hearings all over the city saying, ‘Should we do this or not?’ You resoundingly said, ‘Yes. We want you to do that even if it’s going to cost us a little bit more money. We want you to do that because we remember what it was like to live in downtown Kannapolis and to have it a vibrant community. We want it back.’ Well, I’m here to tell you it’s already back, but we haven’t finished yet.”

As of now, no other candidates have announced their intent to run against Hinnant in the upcoming election.

Dayvault said he intends to run for the position in the future in Wednesday’s post.