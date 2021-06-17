Kannapolis City Councilman Ryan Dayvault withdraws name from Mayoral race

City Councilman Ryan Dayvault has withdrawn from the 2021 mayoral race in Kannapolis, he announced Wednesday in a Facebook post.
“After prayerful consideration, it is with a heavy heart that I inform you that I will not be seeking the office of mayor this year,” he wrote. “God’s timing doesn’t always make sense, but he has given me guidance and peace about this incredibly hard decision. Faith and family have always come first for me, and in the past few weeks it has became increasingly clear to me that my dad’s declining health, among other obligations with our families, will require my foremost attention, and that I should not seek this office at this point in time.”
Dayvault announced his candidacy for mayor of Kannapolis in May after serving the better part of two terms on the Kannapolis City Council. He still has 2½ years remaining on his current term.
“I have been humbled and overwhelmed by the incredible amount of support you have shown me since announcing my intention to run this year,” he wrote.
He continued: “I promise to continue to do everything in my power to honor the past and embrace the future by fighting to do what’s best for our city and its citizens. I will never waver on that commitment.”
Dayvault’s announcement was met with a positive response on Facebook, accumulating more than 950 likes, 94 shares and 275 comments to date.
Incumbent Mayor Darrell Hinnant announced he would run for a third term the same week Dayvault announced his intention to file for the seat. Hinnant’s announcement also was met with a positive reaction as dozens gathered outside the soon-to-be-renovated Swanee Theatre in downtown Kannapolis.
Mayor Darrell Hinnant had the support of City Councilmen Tom Kincaid, Van Rowell and Darrell Jackson on Wednesday as well as that of former Councilman Roger Haas.
“We have so much to do,” Hinnant said at the time. “We’re only a small percentage of the way through our efforts to make this into what you want it to be.”
He continued: “This didn’t happen by accident. It happened because we have imagined what it could be. We have sought your input along the way. When we bought downtown, we had seven meetings, public hearings all over the city saying, ‘Should we do this or not?’ You resoundingly said, ‘Yes. We want you to do that even if it’s going to cost us a little bit more money. We want you to do that because we remember what it was like to live in downtown Kannapolis and to have it a vibrant community. We want it back.’ Well, I’m here to tell you it’s already back, but we haven’t finished yet.”
As of now, no other candidates have announced their intent to run against Hinnant in the upcoming election.
Dayvault said he intends to run for the position in the future in Wednesday’s post.
“I am looking forward to following my lifelong dream of running for mayor of this remarkable city when the timing is right,” he wrote. “I am proud of what we have accomplished in restoring this city and grateful that we have a bright future ahead! I am also very proud to call Kannapolis, N.C., my hometown. Thank you for your understanding and support during this time.”
The 35-year-old was the youngest ever elected City Council member in Kannapolis history at the age of 25.