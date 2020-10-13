Local residents have opportunity to ask questions during candidate forum

CONCORD — Cabarrus County residents will have a chance to ask candidates running for County Commission seats questions at a virtual forum Thursday.

The forum will be hosted by the Cabarrus County “We are Down Home” Chapter which is a non-partisan 501c3 in North Carolina whose members organize around the issues that they identify as most pressing in their communities.

“By organizing together, we can shape a democracy that serves working and poor people, where our labor and families are valued, and where our food, water, land, and communities are healthy,” We Are Down Home said in a statement.

The meeting will be hosted online on Zoom and a recording will be made available after the event on the Down Home Cabarrus Facebook Page.

The event starts at 7 p.m.

Current County Commission Board Chair Steve Morris is confirmed to speak while Kevin Vinson, Sabrina Berry and Thomas Hill who are running for open seats will be in attendance as well. Other invitations are pending.

The forum will focus on a variety of topics decided on by chapter members and local to Cabarrus County in addition to the questions from the public.