Martin Ericson will remain Cabarrus County Board of Elections Chair after State Board vote

Ericson did not deny making the appearance in three separate virtual town hall discussions on voting, but he did say he did all he could to make sure it was noted that his appearance did not indicate support of any candidate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His lawyer Jake Epstein called upon Byron Palat who organized the event for the Young campaign and he produced a Powerpoint presentation showing a disclaimer attached expressing Ericson’s caveat to appearing.

“Martin Ericson is presenting in his personal capacity, and his presence and title do not imply endorsement of this or any campaign,” the disclaimer reads.

Palat said the campaign did not attach any fundraising to the events at which Ericson appeared and he said the Board of Elections Chair would have refused to appear if there had been.

However, the promotions by the campaign including Ericson were called into question by the State Board of Elections and they were critical of them.

“The campaign ended up doing a disservice to you it seems to me,” Board Member Stella Anderson said. “Because unfortunately, the way the event was billed, so to speak, the side by side of the candidate and you leaves the impression that Ms. Gardner got, that others might get, that you’re working in concert with this campaign or this candidate.