Redistricting process to focus first on criteria, hearings

"Obviously, [the] 2021 redistricting process is unique because of COVID-19 and the resulting delay in the decennial census data," said Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, who co-chairs the Senate redistricting committee. "We're getting a much later start than we do in a normal redistricting year. These events are beyond our control. But we plan to carry out our constitutional duty as a legislature to draw new maps ... in a timely manner, with opportunity for public input and a deliberative legislative process that will involve members of both parties and be transparent to all North Carolinians."

Newton highlighted one positive impact of legal battles that led to frequent rounds of redistricting in the last decade. "By 2019 this body was able to engage in a process that members of both parties largely supported," he said. "I think both the House and Senate expect that we would largely stick to that successful formula."

Democratic lawmakers have pushed in recent years for the General Assembly to form an independent redistricting commission. Rep. Billy Richardson, D-Cumberland, asked whether the tight timeline would allow for that type of process.

"I've always liked that," Richardson said. "But it seems like we're really up against the wall in terms of what is expected of us constitutionally."