State Board of Elections to hear complaint against Cabarrus elections chair

RALEIGH — The State Board of Elections will hear a complaint made against Cabarrus County Board of Elections Chairman Martin Ericson at a meeting Thursday.
Last week the North Carolina Board of Elections ruled there was enough evidence to move forward on the complaint alleging Ericson violated state law which says elections board members are not allowed to make written or verbal statements of support for particular candidates.
A hearing can be set if the following evidence is found:
* A violation of these Rules or of any election law under Chapter 163 of the North Carolina General Statutes;
* A breach of a duty imposed by Chapter 163; or
* Participation in irregularities, incapacity or incompetency to discharge the duties of the office.
Ericson joined Gail Young — a Democrat running for North Carolina’s District 83— in a virtual Q&A about voting during the pandemic. Ericson is also a registered Democrat.
The complaint filed by Mary Gardner states: “The invitation that is attached to this complaint was enough for me to see wrong doing.”
The invitation in question says: “With November just around the corner, we would like to invite you to a virtual Town Hall with Gail Young, candidate for the NC State House, and Martin Ericson, Chair of the Cabarrus County Board of Elections! They will be discussing early voting and absentee ballots followed by a Q&A session giving you a chance to ask questions about voting this year.”
The invitation includes three dates with two in August and one in September.
Young is running for North Carolina’s District 83 against Larry Pittman, a Republican who held a seat in the 82nd district from 2011 to 2019 and has had a seat in the 83rd district since 2019.
Pittman defeated Young for the 83rd district in 2018 with 52.8 percent (14,798 votes) of the vote. Young received 47.2 percent (13,240).
Thursday’s meeting of the Board of Elections will be from 1 to 2 p.m. and can be seen online at www.ncsbe.gov.
