State Board of Elections to hear complaint against Cabarrus elections chair

RALEIGH — The State Board of Elections will hear a complaint made against Cabarrus County Board of Elections Chairman Martin Ericson at a meeting Thursday.

Last week the North Carolina Board of Elections ruled there was enough evidence to move forward on the complaint alleging Ericson violated state law which says elections board members are not allowed to make written or verbal statements of support for particular candidates.

A hearing can be set if the following evidence is found:

* A violation of these Rules or of any election law under Chapter 163 of the North Carolina General Statutes;

* A breach of a duty imposed by Chapter 163; or

* Participation in irregularities, incapacity or incompetency to discharge the duties of the office.

Ericson joined Gail Young — a Democrat running for North Carolina’s District 83— in a virtual Q&A about voting during the pandemic. Ericson is also a registered Democrat.

The complaint filed by Mary Gardner states: “The invitation that is attached to this complaint was enough for me to see wrong doing.”