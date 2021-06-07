Trump endorses Budd for 2022 U.S. Senate bid

McCrory released a statement moments after Trump’s surprise endorsement. “I’m disappointed that President Trump has endorsed a Washington insider who has done more to oppose the Trump agenda than anyone in this race. We will win this race – the primary and the general.”

“Ted Budd opposed President Trump’s plan to secure the border, to support our farmers, to repeal Obamacare, and he even voted against President Trump’s COVID vaccines,” McCrory continued. “Now, he’ll do even more to defeat President Trump’s agenda if he’s the Republican nominee by giving our seat in the U.S. Senate to Chuck Schumer and the Democrats. Ted Budd’s bought-and-paid-for Washington insider voting record is not electable in North Carolina. If supporters of President Trump want his agenda to be supported in the U.S. Senate, they should not vote for Ted Budd, who has opposed him at every turn – and who would lose to the far-left next November.”

Walker did not immediately comment on the Trump endorsement, but tweeted thanks to convention delegates for supporting him as the top choice in the convention straw poll.

“Thank you NCGOP delegates for selecting me as the best choice in the U.S. Senate Republican primary,” said Walker “Together, we will take back Congress, stop the Biden-Harris agenda, & finally give NC a conservative senator.”