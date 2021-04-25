What I Have Learned: Concord Today

When I first came to Concord in 2003, I moved here from Charlotte. I believed Concord to be a small, county-seat town in the shadow of Charlotte. As I drove down beautiful Union Street to my new congregation, I felt as if I had traveled back several decades. I did not see what Concord had become and was becoming.

In the last two articles, I explored Concord’s past. What I find even more fascinating is our current reality and what may happen in the years to come.

I continue to be amazed at Concord’s growth and changes. While some of us still think that Concord is a small town with some growing pains, the reality is more complex. Below are some of my own personal observations.

Concord today

Concord has become the tenth largest city in North Carolina. We are larger than Asheville. Within the City, more than 6,000 new housing units are at various stages of development. More people want to live here than we have homes for them.

Once built on textiles and downtown merchants, Concord’s business landscape has fundamentally changed.