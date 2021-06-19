What I have learned: Navigating the Concord City Council

In these articles, I am describing what I have learned about Concord as a member of our City Council. I am reviewing our City’s past, present, and possible future.
Let me repeat, all of my observations are mine alone. I am not writing on behalf of the City or other Council members. Instead, I am trying to provide my own broad, impressionistic overview of our wonderful town.
Being collegial
When I was elected a year ago to the City Council, I became one of seven Council members. On the Council, I had and have the least knowledge and experience about our City. While not my more normal style, I am learning to listen more than I speak.
In my personal life and ministry, I have often made decisions unilaterally. I trusted what I knew and followed my instincts. For the most part, this approach worked.
Unilateral actions do not work on the City Council. I am working with other capable people: Mayor Bill Dusch and Council members Brian King, Ella Mae Small, J.C. McKenzie, Terry Crawford, Jennifer Parsley, and John Sweat.
Working with us are our City Manager Lloyd Payne, City Attorney VaLerie Kolczynski, along with over 1,100 City staff.
Being a member of Team Concord is more important than being a lone politician. Before taking a position on any item, I am listening a great deal to our citizens and my colleagues.
In my campaign to join the City Council, I asked for time to know more about the issues, listen to all sides, and only then vote. This plea for time to listen and learn was much wiser than I anticipated.
Common commitment to serve
My one commitment was to serve everyone. The Concord City Council is a non-partisan body: Council members do not campaign by political party. The lack of partisanship is a huge blessing.
The issues facing our City such as zoning, parks and greenways, public safety, roads, affordable housing, issues of equity, and garbage and recycling do not have political solutions.
I have discovered that our Mayor, every other member of the Council, and City staff all share that same commitment to serve. I have not meet anyone whose primarily loyalty was to self-promotion or advantage or party. We are all public servants.
A former Council member told me that to serve on the Council requires “a big heart and a thick skin.” These words are absolutely true.
As a Council, we simply make decisions in the best interest of all citizens of the City of Concord. All of our leaders agree.
Mayor
Mayor Bill Dusch was elected three years ago for his first four-year term. Bill is a life-long resident of Concord whose father once served on City Council. A chemist by training and a retired IT business owner, he is now “the face” of Concord. Having served many non-profit and City committees for years, Bill can now be seen throughout our community from ribbon cuttings to gatherings in all settings.
Mayor Dusch’s work also entails facilitating the Council agenda, presiding at our meetings, and keeping all members focused on key decisions. While the position is only part-time on paper and in compensation, the mayor’s role, for Bill, is a full-time job.
Council members
While we each live in different districts in the City, all seven Council members are elected by all citizens of the City in staggered four-year terms. I serve District #1 in the northeast corner of the City.
Relatively speaking, our current Council has fewer years of elected service than previous Councils. We are working together to understand the tasks before us in ways that honor our strong past yet make space for bold changes.
Ella Mae Small, with fourteen years of service, has the longest tenure on our Council. A school teacher by training, she succeeded her husband, Allen, on the Council. She is active in the Logan Community, NAACP, and teacher organizations. Ella Mae is a calm, hard-working member especially emphasizing care for the underserved residents in our City.
John Sweat has served on the Council for eleven years. Born in Kannapolis and a proud veteran of the Air Force for more than twenty-four years, Captain John is active in Habitat for Humanity. With an MBA, he works at a local company in management. John insists that his job is to be an enthusiastic proponent of the City.
Jennifer Parsley, a local realtor, also grew up in Kannapolis where her father was a significant politician. She has been a leader in United Way, Cooperative Christian Ministries, the Humane Society, and an officer in the North Carolina League of Municipalities. Jennifer listens well to the people who speak to our Council. She thinks before she acts. Serving on the Council for seven years, she is invaluable especially with issues regarding growth, housing, and staff support.
Brian King, along with Jennifer, is one of the youngest members by age on the Council, Brian is a life-long member of Concord. He attended Concord High School and was and is active in the Boys and Girls Club, Rotary Club, and Community Free Clinic. In his fifth year on the Council, he is a financial consultant. Brian has high energy and is not hesitant to ask questions of staff and others.
J.C. McKenzie, a retired electrical contractor and company owner, works exceptionally hard in several areas of the Council’s work. JC is an active Rotary leader. He is helping guide our efforts on affordable housing, the Barber-Scotia property, and economic development. J.C. studies in detail everything that is put before us. J.C. and Terry Crawford have served on the Council for three years.
Terry Crawford came to Concord to build and then manage the Embassy Suites Hotel, our City’s biggest hotel. His training is in economics, marketing, and administration. He has served as head of the Chamber of Commerce, the Cabarrus Arts Council, and the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Terry brings a lifetime of business experience to the Council, invaluable when working on topics such as affordable housing, development, and hospitality.
Let us hear from you
Our Mayor, Council members, and City staff are here to serve you. Talk with us. Send us an email. Call us on the phone. Come to our meetings. Speak publicly. Help us continue to improve the quality of life for all our citizens.
Andy Langford is a member of the Concord City Council. He is a former pastor at Central United Methodist Church. He previously wrote a series on Cabarrus Communities of Faith for the Independent Tribune.