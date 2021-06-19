What I have learned: Navigating the Concord City Council

Jennifer Parsley, a local realtor, also grew up in Kannapolis where her father was a significant politician. She has been a leader in United Way, Cooperative Christian Ministries, the Humane Society, and an officer in the North Carolina League of Municipalities. Jennifer listens well to the people who speak to our Council. She thinks before she acts. Serving on the Council for seven years, she is invaluable especially with issues regarding growth, housing, and staff support.

Brian King, along with Jennifer, is one of the youngest members by age on the Council, Brian is a life-long member of Concord. He attended Concord High School and was and is active in the Boys and Girls Club, Rotary Club, and Community Free Clinic. In his fifth year on the Council, he is a financial consultant. Brian has high energy and is not hesitant to ask questions of staff and others.

J.C. McKenzie, a retired electrical contractor and company owner, works exceptionally hard in several areas of the Council’s work. JC is an active Rotary leader. He is helping guide our efforts on affordable housing, the Barber-Scotia property, and economic development. J.C. studies in detail everything that is put before us. J.C. and Terry Crawford have served on the Council for three years.