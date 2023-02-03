CONCORD – Lace up your running shoes and plan to bring your loved ones: the Heart & Sole 5k is a few weeks away.

Runners and walkers are invited to register for the 5k and Fun Run on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Frank Liske Park (4001 Stough Rd. Concord, 28027). This family-oriented event is open to all ages and skill levels.

The Fun Run and Mile Walk begins at 10:45 a.m. The 5k starts at 11 a.m. The annual run is sponsored by Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks (ALP).

Anyone who participates in the Fun Run will receive a medal for finishing the race.

For the 5k, individual awards will be presented to the top three runners in each age group. Plaques will also be awarded to the overall male and female, overall masters (40-49) male and female and overall grand masters (50 and older) male and female.

Registration fees are $10 for the Fun Run and $25 for the 5k. Prices will increase after February 12.

Special rates are available for teams and groups over five people. For pricing, email Jmcoffman@cabarruscounty.us.

ALP is running a 10% discount on registration until February 10. The discount code is: Heart5k.

Participants will receive a T-shirt, a special Valentine’s gift bag and a custom event bib.

For more information and to register, visit Heart & Sole 5k (runsignup.com).