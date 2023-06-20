Men's health lunch and learn

Grace Lutheran Church is holding a Men’s Health Lunch & Learn with Dr. Derrick Anderson. Take charge of your health. June 25, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

Overdose Response class

Grace Lutheran Church is holding a Community Overdose Response Class on Wednesday, June 21, at 6 p.m.

Know how to identify and respond to an opioid overdose. There will free Narcan and fentanyl test kits for participants. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

The Bulb Market: Fresh produce and more

The Bulb Market at Grace Lutheran Church is open every Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. Fresh produce for the community. Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Center, CRCHC, will be offering primary care and basic health screenings on site of Grace Lutheran Church every 2nd Friday of each month. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

A summer of fitness

Revelation Fitness is at Grace Lutheran Church on Mondays this summer from 6 to 7 p.m.

Led by Revelation Wellness Certified instructors Stephanie Flowe and Rebecca Hoover, Revelation Fitness combines tabata, drumstick cardio, circuit work with the Word of God to create an atmosphere of acceptance and community, moving our bodies in joy, not perfection.

Ages 10 and up are welcome, all fitness levels. Bring water, hand weights, drumsticks and a mat (all are available if needed). There is no cost, but donations to Grace Lutheran Church Health ministry are accepted.

For more information, contact Rebecca Hoover, Faith Community Nurse, at 980-721-4321. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

Juneteenth Festival

The Juneteenth Festival is on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marvin Caldwell Park, 362 Georgia St, SW, Concord.

For more information, visit www.concordcabarrusjuneteenth.org, or call 704-918-5424.