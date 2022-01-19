 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grace Lutheran seeking scouts, leaders for Troop 522
Grace Lutheran seeking scouts, leaders for Troop 522

  Updated
Boy Scout Troop 522 at Grace Lutheran Church is looking for youth ages 11-17 as potential Boy Scout troop members and adults 21 and up, with strong character and good working skills with children. Adult must pass background checks as well.

The group meets Saturdays from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in the basement where they hold their regular meetings each week but during holiday weekends.

Any interested persons can contact the Troop at 58 Chestnut Drive SW, Concord, in the Logan Community or through mail at: Troop 522, P.O. Box 5715, Concord NC, 28027.

