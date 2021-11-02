Grandfather Mountain October 2021 weather report

Data recorded at the official National Weather Service reporting station at Grandfather Mountain’s Mile High Swinging Bridge indicated a rainy October at the Linville nature park.

The warmest day recorded last month was 71 degrees on Oct. 16 — four degrees shy of the mountain’s record October high of 75 recorded on Oct. 3, 1986.

The lowest temperature observed last month was 28 degrees on Oct. 27. The lowest temperature ever observed on Grandfather Mountain in the month of October was 12 degrees on Oct. 26, 1962.

The average high temperature for October 2021 was 60.4 degrees, with an average low of 45.2, for a mean of 52.8.

On Oct. 25 and 26, the station recorded wind gusts of 76.7 mph, while October’s highest recorded sustained wind speed clocked in at 61.3 mph on Oct. 25. Due to technical issues, wind data was unavailable for Oct. 31.

The station reported 9.56 inches of precipitation in October, while observations recorded near the park’s nature museum saw 11.89 inches. Precipitation is also measured at the latter location, as high winds can make it difficult to record accurate observations at the top.