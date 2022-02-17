Grandfather Mountain’s 2021 weather in review

LINVILLE — Despite its extraordinary views, Grandfather Mountain experienced a somewhat ordinary year of weather in 2021.

According to data collected at the National Weather Service reporting station near the Mile High Swinging Bridge, the nonprofit nature park saw average weather in 2021, with no records set or broken.

The station observed 60.7 inches of rain over 211 days, shy of the mountain’s standing records of a cumulative 110.7 inches in 2018 and 242 days of precipitation in 2020.

The rainiest month in 2021 was August, when 9.7 inches were recorded over 20 days. The driest month of 2021 was December, with only 1.3 inches observed over 14 days of precipitation (including trace amounts).

Grandfather Mountain reported 21.9 inches of snow in 2021, as observed at the park’s Nature Museum. Snow accumulation is measured at this lower location, as high winds can make it difficult to record accurate observations at the top.

The mountain’s snowiest year on record remains 1996, when the park observed 116.7 inches of accumulation.

Wind