Grandfather Mountain to host Junior Naturalist Day on Saturday

LINVILLE – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that it will be hosting Junior Naturalist Day on Saturday, Sept. 10. Activities, included with admission, will be provided specifically for children ages 5 to 12 – though all ages are welcome – to explore their environment and experience all that Grandfather has to offer.

Programming takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a “bug hunt,” crafts and more.

Grandfather Mountain’s Junior Ranger Program is now the Junior Naturalist Program – a new program for the park’s new Conservation Campus and Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.

“Educating our younger generations is a central part of Grandfather Mountain’s mission,” said Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education programs manager with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “While that is, of course, an ongoing effort, we love having this special day to focus on inspiring our future naturalists and helping them learn about the mountain and the importance of conservation.”

Schedule of Events (Time | Program | Location)

10 – 11 a.m. | Bug Hunt | Pollinator Garden (Behind the Wilson Center): If you like to search for the creepy-crawly critters that roam on the forest floor, then come on our Bug Hunt! We will have scientific tools to help us get up close and personal with the decomposers that make up the ecosystem of Grandfather Mountain. Can you help us find some cool creepy critters?

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Insect Crafts | Classroom in the Clouds (In the Wilson Center): Design and create your own insects with some of our park educators!

1 – 2 p.m. | Can You Find a Salamander? | Woods Walk: Come with us on an adventure to find what is slipping around underneath the rocks at Grandfather Mountain. Leave no rock unturned (but remember to put it back)! Let’s go say hello to one of the most interesting organisms that calls this mountain home.

2 – 3 p.m. | Case of the Disappearing Log | Meet in front of the Wilson Center: Have you ever noticed that rotting logs eventually just disappear? Join our education staff on an investigation using scientific tools to explore the different suspects involved!

Grandfather Mountain’s Daily Program schedule will also be in full swing. Guests are welcome to join these activities, noted below, as well.

• Random Acts of Science | 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. | Wilson Center

• Community Science Weather | 11 a.m. | Pollinator Garden

• Junior Naturalist | 11:30 a.m. | Pollinator Garden

• Peaks and Profiles | 1 and 3 p.m. | By the Swinging Bridge

• Animal Encounter | 2 p.m. | Main entrance to the Wildlife Habitats

• Ramble With a Naturalist | 2 p.m. | Main entrance to the Wildlife Habitats

• Keeper Talks: Throughout the day | Wildlife Habitats

To learn more about this year’s Junior Naturalist Day at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/event/junior-naturalist-day.

It is recommended that those planning to attend purchase tickets to the park online in advance at www.grandfather.com/tickets.