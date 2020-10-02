Great legal competitor and North Star: the life of Judge Spainhour

Retired Senior Resident Superior Court Judge William Erwin Spainhour died September 26 due to complications of a traumatic brain injury. He was 77 years old.
Gov. James B. Hunt appointed him to the Superior Court of N.C and he served Cabarrus County from 1997 to 2014 as Senior Resident Superior Court Judge for Judicial District 19A. Before his court appointment, Spainhour was in private practice as an attorney for 27 years
Spainhour was in private practice as an attorney for 27 years at Hartsell, Hartsell & Mills P.A., serving as president of the firm from 1983 until he resigned to accept his appointment to the bench.
Clarence Horton, Retired NC Special Judge of the Superior Court wrote a short biography of Spainhour a few years back for the Cabarrus County Bar Association. He said it was hard to encapsulate the professional life of his friend in a single page.
“His death has been a blow to all of us, because he and I both have practiced here for over 50 years. We have been both competitors and co-counsel, and we came to know each other really well,” Horton said speaking of his friend. “He was always so highly professional. He was someone who followed the rules, but he was a great competitor. He loved a good battle in court, but it was never personal with him – he was just doing his job. It's awfully hard to do that in the heat of the fray.”
Chief District Court Judge Christy Wilhelm also remembered her mentor and friend’s ability to separate the courtroom and a dinner table.
“When I think of Judge Spainhour, I will always think of him as an unflappable public servant and leader. He exuded an aura of calm and patience despite the tough cases he presided over or litigated, and the difficult situations that he faced as a leader in our community,” she said. “To those of us in the legal profession he was universally respected, which is unheard of in a workplace where lawyers disagree with each other daily.”
She said he embodied the Shakespearean maxim that adversaries in law should “strive mightily, but eat and drink as friends.”
When his court appointment expired in 1998, Spainhour was elected to the position without opposition and was reelected in 2006. He served until he retired at the mandatory retirement age in 2014, Horton wrote.
After his retirement, he was still a Superior Court Judge subject to recall, and presided over exceptional, complex cases, Resident Superior Court Judge Marty McGee said.
“Judge Spainhour's passing is a tremendous loss for our community and state. Prior to becoming a judge, he was an outstanding lawyer and a state bar president,” McGee said. “During his tenure as our senior resident superior court judge, he was a statewide judicial leader who was assigned preside over some of North Carolina’s most challenging cases. He was, among other leadership positions, a former president of the Superior Court Judges’ Association.”
Spainhour exhibited stability not only in his career, but in his passions, family friend Harris Morrison said.
Spainhour was co-scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 3 for 20 years based at First Presbyterian, where he served as an elder until his death.
As scoutmaster, Spainhour was like their North Star Morrison said.
“He was always even tempered, rational and fun at the same time. He had a quick wit and a good sense of humor. So while he kept it fun and kept it light, he kept it strict and he kept us disciplined,” Morrison said. “I think about the North Star as our due north point and how we orient ourselves. Not only was he teaching me – and the other guys – literal navigation and orienteering, but he was teaching us navigation and orienteering in life.”
Spainhours sons both received the Eagle Scout award. Morrison and Spainhour’s son John both received the award on the same night.
According to Spainhour’s daughter Elizabeth, he kept a list of names of all the young men who achieved the Eagle Award while he worked with them.
Spainhour was a 1964 graduate of Davidson College with a degree in economics. He completed his first year at the University of North Carolina School of Law before serving three years of active duty in the U.S. Army, earning the rank of Captain. He later graduated with his Chapel Hill J.D. Degree in 1970.
When Spainhour retired, he received the state's highest honor, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine and later received the Liberty Bell Award by the Cabarrus County Bar Association.
He enjoyed the Atlanta Braves, but his favorite sports teams were the Davidson Wildcats.
He was president of the NC Sentencing and Policy Advisory Commission for 18 years, president of the NC Conference of Superior Court Judges, and member of the NC Board of Law Examiners.
